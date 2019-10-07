Tuesday October 8, 2019

Green Light stadium, Arua 4.30pm

Vitalis Tabu will be the centre focus when table leaders Onduparaka host struggling URA at Green Light stadium on Tuesday.

The midfielder re-joined the Caterpillars in the window from the tax collectors and will have a point to prove on the day.

However, he says it’s a normal game and the target is to keep their bright start to the season.

“There is no pressure to prove anything to URA,” said Tabu. “For us as a team, we want to keep the good run and we shall fight for points,” he added.

Besides Tabu, there will also be renewal of acquaintances for Simeon Masaba and Charles Livingstone Mbabazi who are former employees at URA.

Onduparaka have won five of their six games so far and face a side in URA that have not won in their previous five since a 3-0 win over Maroons on match day one.

Sam Ssimbwa’s side are just one position above the drop zone with six points in as many games.

Key Stats

Onduparaka have drawn all their three previous home games against URA

The previous six meetings have yielded two wins for URA, one for Ondu and the rest have been draws.