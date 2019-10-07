The Uganda Premier League returns with match day 8 games that will come on Tuesday, 8th October 2019 and the subsequent day.

Busoga United visits Proline at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in one of the five games lined up on Tuesday.

The Jinja based side earned a point in the last game played on Saturday, during the early kick off home game with SC Villa that ended one goal apiece at the Mighty Arena.

Proline on the other hand fell 1-0 away to Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium last Saturday.

The loss came days after registering a hard fought 2-1 victory over Express at Lugogo.

Matia Lule’s Proline remains rock bottom on the 16 team log with no point (after a docking decision).

Therefore, Proline will need to work tooth and nail and register a successive home win as they embark on the relegation fight.

On the other hand, Busoga United is currently 7th with 7 points and maximum points will be good enough.

Key factors:

Abbey Kikomeko Bogere, head coach at Busoga United will look forward sharp striker Joel Madondo, Anthony Mayanja, Douglas Muganga and Boban Zirintusa Bogere, their scorer against SC Villa for inspiration, among other players.

Proline’s Ivan Bogere, Noordin Bunjo, Mustafa Mujjuzi, Bernard Muwanga are the some of their key pillars.

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8 Fixtures):

Tuesday, 8th October 2019

Proline Vs Busoga United – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

BUL Vs KCCA – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Kyetume Vs Express – Mandela National Namboole

Onduparaka Vs URA – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Bright Stars Vs Tooro United – Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Wednesday, 9th October 2019