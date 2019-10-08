Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8 – Tuesday Results):

Proline 0-1 Busoga United

Busoga United BUL 3-0 KCCA

KCCA Kyetume 0-1 Express

Express Onduparaka 1-2 URA

URA Bright Stars 0-0 Tooro United

Busoga United Football Club edged Proline 1-0 during a Uganda Premier League duel played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

Left back Isma Kawawulo headed home the lone goal on the evening.

Kawawulo was well positioned to nod into the net a brushed ball from striker Dan Ssewava off a well delivered corner kick after 33 minutes.

Busoga United FC Media Isma Kawawulo beats Proline captain Noordin Bunjo during the match

Earlier before the goal, Ssewava had been denied as early as the 6th minute with a finger-tip save from goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya.

Proline skipper Noordin Bunjo missed target with a shot off target on 10 minutes.

Three minutes later, Hakim Kiwanuka also registered an attempt way off target.

Proline continued with the attacks, winning a free kick 25 yards away.

Defender Musitafa Mujjuzi had his effort blocked by the Busoga United defensive wall.

Busoga United’s Magero Balabala registered a shot on target from 30 yards on the 27th minute mark.

On the hour mark, Proline had the chance to open the scoring business but gangly forward Alfred Leku missed from close range.

Leku tapped wide with the goal at his mercy after being set up by striking partner in crime, Edrisa “Torres” Lubega.

The defining moment of the game arrived in the 33rd minute with Kawawulo headed goal after an initial brush by Ssewava.

Proline lost midfielder Mahad Yaya whose place was taken by Bright Anukani.

FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga cautioned Boban Zirintunsa as the first half neared the climax.

On the stroke of half time, Lubega had the final chance of the opening half for Proline but his free-kick with a curl was well pocketed by the goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa.

Nsubuga also booked defender Douglas Muganga for rough play in the second minute of added time.

At the start of the second half, the Busoga United goalkeeper was called upon with a save, parrying out Bunjo’s explicit chip.

Six minutes into the closing stanza, Leku tapped over from close range after Lubega’s wellset ball with the header.

Busoga United introduced Jerome Kirya Wani came out for Kirya in the 57th minute.

Proline’s second change in the game witnessed Joseph Mandela take over the place for the wasteful Leku on the hour mark.

Lubega had an acrobatic overhead volley kiss the cross bar in the 65th minute as Proline intensified their raids for the equalizer.

With 20 minutes to play, Kawawulo was yellow carded for a time wasting act.

Busoga United held firm for the closing minutes and were lucky to survive conceding a penalty following a penalty shout by the Proline players after a ball to hand incident when Lubega’s shot seemed to have hit the hand of defender Balabala.

Proline remains bottom placed on the 16 team log and maximum points for Busoga United take them to 10.

Elsewhere, defending champions KCCA suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat away to BUL at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

URA edged Onduparaka 2-1 away at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Express condemned newcomers Kyetume 1-0.

The tie between Bright Stars and Tooro United failed to progress any goal at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Match day 8 continues with three matches on Wednesday, 9th October 2019.

Mbarara City takes on Maroons at the Prisons Stadium in Luzira, Police will take on Vipers Sports Club at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo and Sports Club Villa shall entertain Wakiso Giants during the night game at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Team Line Ups:

Proline XI:

Bashir Ssekagya (G.K), James Begesa, Yusuf Mukisa, Bernard Muwanga, Mustafa Mujuzi, Ibrahim Wammanah, Mahad Kakooza (27’ Bright Anukani), Noordin Bunjo, Edrisa Lubega, Hakim Kiwanuka, Alfred Leku (52’ Joseph Mandela)

Subs:

Hassan Matovu (G.K), Andrew Okiring, Richard Ajuna, Sam Kintu

Head Coach: Mathias Lule

Busoga United XI:

Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Umar Mukobe, Isma Kawawulo, Douglas Muganga, Magero Balabala, Otwao, George Kasonko (Captain), Boban Zirintusa (Ibrahim Mugulusi), Joel Madondo, Dan Ssewava (Ssekulima), Ivan Wani (Jerome Kirya)

Subs Not Used:

Ali Kimera (G.K), Onen, Debbo Junior, Magumba

Head Coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko

Other Games on match day 8:

Wednesday, 9th October 2019