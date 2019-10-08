The FUFA Appeals Committee has upheld the decision by the FA’s Competitions Disciplinary Panel (CDP) in docking Proline points and fining the club for failure to honour their match against SC Villa.

Proline refused to play against the Jogoos after their players Mustafa Mujjuzi and Bright Anukani were called up by the national team for the friendly against Kenya on a FIFA gazetted international day citing unfairness since Anukani was a late inclusion into the Cranes squad.

Here is the FULL ruling by the Appeals Committee.

The club, sitting at the bottom of the 16-team table with no point is yet to respond on the matter but they earlier promised they will follow the matter to the highest decision makers if possible.