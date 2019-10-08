Wednesday October 9, 2019

Nelson Mandela stadium, Namboole 8pm

Ibrahim Kirya could be an assistant coach at SC Villa but his impact can’t be dismissed and will be the man in the spotlight when Wakiso Giants visits on Wednesday night.

The tactician guided the Purple Sharks to the Premier League but the two parties opted to part ways after expiry of his one year contract and he returned to his childhood club, SC Villa.

The former defender cum striker for the Blues says there is nothing to prove to his former bosses.

“There is no point to prove,” he said. “I have respect for the team (Wakiso Giants) for what we achieved together but am now at Villa and will do everything to win,” he added.

“It’s a game between two clubs and not personalities and I expect a tough but entertaining encounter,” he went on.

His successor Kefa Kisala anticipates a good game against a big side that is enjoying a decent run.

“Its our first game under floodlights against a very good side and away from home but we are ready to give a good account of ourselves,” said Kisala.

Renewal of acquaintances

Kirya will be in the opposite dugout but the Jogoos face a team full of their former players in Yasin Mugabi, Fahad Kawooya, Ayub Kisaliita, Ivan Kiweewa, Muwadda Kateregga, Karim Ndugwa and Muwadda Mawejje among others.

Team News

© JOHN BATANUDDE Bashir Mutanda is joined by Charles Lwanga in celebrating his first goal against Express. The two scored against Police last season. He is doubtful for Wakiso Giants visit [Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE]

The Jogoos could still be without talisman Bashir Mutanda and Yayo Lutimba who also missed the 1-1 draw away in Jinja through injury.

For the visitors, Kisaliita and Kirizestom Ntambi are out of the game after suffering injuries in training.

The duo was brilliant for the Sharks in the 2-1 win over Mbarara City on Saturday.