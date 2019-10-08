Onduparaka 1-2 URA

URA ended a five match streak without victory by ending Onduparaka’s four winning run with a 2-1 win at Green Light stadium, Arua.

Cromwell Rothomio scored a brace for the visitors with a goal in either half while Gadafi Wahab scored for Onduparaka.

The former Paidha Black Angels strike opened the scoring in the 31st minute and completed his brace in the 51st minute before Gadafi scored Onduparaka’s consolation from the penalty spot in the last minute of the game.

The win lifts Caterpillars to 9th on the log with nine points while Onduparaka are now second with six points more.