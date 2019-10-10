2019 Pepsi Independence Day Golf:

Overall Winners:

Men : Ibra Bagalana – 39 Stable Ford points

: Ibra Bagalana – 39 Stable Ford points Ladies : Eva Magala – 36 Stable Ford points

: Eva Magala – 36 Stable Ford points Professionals: Ronald Rugumayo – 74, 81, 69 (224) *Won on sudden death over Silver Opio

Ibra Bagalana and Eva Magala won the 2019 Pepsi Independence Day golf championship at the par 71 Palm Valley Golf Course in Alkright Kakungulu Estate.

Bagalana scored 39 stable ford points to topple the rest of the men in contention.

Magala, also the Uganda Ladies Golf Union President scored 36 stable ford points over 18 holes to claim the top prize for the female.

Both winners were rewarded with a trophy apiece, 49 Inch Television sets and gift hampers from Mukwano Industries.

“This course is always challenging. But, I thank to Hussein Bagalana for helping me with the practice rounds where I have improved my driving” Ibra Bagalana noted.

In her victory speech, Magala lauded the management of the course at Palm Valley for the good works to see the facility playable at all times.

“I thanks the management of Palm Valley for improving the course so that it is in great sharp to see that we can play well. I am humbled for this victory” Magala stated on the podium.

In the professionals’ catergory, Ronald Rugumayo won the paid rank’s section on sudden death over Silver Opio after the two pros had returned 244 over three rounds in 54 holes.

Rugumayo earned Shs. 6.5M out of the total kitty staked by the sponsors (Shs 30M).

Meanwhile, as part of the fundraising campaign for the tournament, the golfing family raised close to 977M for a cancer scanner in Kisoro from different individuals and companies on the night.

The green fees fetched Shs 8M.

Other winners:

Ladies

Group B:

1- Peace Muyege (26 points) – 40 inch TV

2-Kowe Lillian (25 points) – 32 inch TV

3-Dorren Mwesige (21 points)

Group A

1- Gloria Mbaguta (31 points) – 40 Inch TV

2- Martha Babirye (30 points) -32 Inch TV

3- Irene Nakalembe (29 points)

Men:

Group A:

1- Paul Rukundo (36 points) – 40 Inch TV

2- Isaac Marerira (32 points on count back)- 32 inch TV

3- Michael Tumusiime (32 points)

Group B:

1- John Muchiri (36 points)

2- Daniel Oponyo (34 points)

3- Yunus Bbaale

Group C:

1- Yakoub Higenyi – 35 points (40 Inch TV)

2- Wen

3- Kaltic

Pepsi Open 2019 Professionals:

1 – Ronald Rugumayo – 74, 81, 69 (224)

2 – Silver Opio – 75, 72, 77 (224)

3 – David Kamulindwa – 77, 74, 75 (226)

T4 – Phillip Kasozi – 76, 72, 79 (227)

Herman Mutawe – 75, 77, 75 (227)

T6 – Richard Baguma – 79, 72, 78 (229)

Becca Mwanja – 80, 75, 74 (229)

T8 – Abraham Ainamani – 71, 79, 80 (230)

Henry Lujja – 74, 78, 78 (230)

Fred Wanzala – 79, 74, 77 (230)

Robert Happy – 81, 73, 76 (230)

Brian Toolit – 74, 81, 75 (230)

13- Lawrence Muhenda – 76, 76, 79 (232)

14 – Ismail Muhamood – 79, 76, 79 (234)

T15 – Abbey Bagalana – 75, 78, 82 (235)

Opio Onito – 79, 76, 80 (235)

Missed Cut:

Denis Anguyo – 79, 77 (156)

Decco Mutebi – 80, 76 (156)

Gerald Kabuye – 82, 74 (156)

Robert Oluba – 82, 74 (156)

Adolf Muhumuza – 81, 76 (157)

Hussein Bagalana – 79, 80 (159)

Vincent Byamukama – 79, 80 (159)

Martin Ochaya – 81, 89 (160)

Deo Akope – 77, 84 (161)

Ronnie Bukenya – 78, 83 (163)

Joseph Mawejje – 84, 79 (163)

George Olayo – 86, 77 (163)

Davis Kato – 85, 83 (168)

Grace Ocici – 91, 87 (178)

Emma Ogwang – 85 (NR)

Saidi Mawa – 85 (NR)

Ian Odokonyero (NR)

