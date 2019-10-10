Match Day 8 Results

BUL FC 3-0 KCCA FC

Kyetume FC 0-1 Express FC

Maroons FC 2-1 Mbarara City FC

SC Vila 2-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Proline FC 0-1 Busoga United FC

Onduparaka FC 1-2 URA FC

Police FC 1-3 Vipers SC

Bright Stars FC 0-0 Tooro United FC

There were surprising results from match day eight games including defending champions KCCA FC suffering a 3-0 loss to BUL FC.

URA FC became only the fourth team to pick maximum points at Green Light stadium earning a hard fought 2-1 win, Express FC registered their first clean sheet in the 1-0 win at Kyetume FC while SC Villa stunned Wakiso Giants FC with a 2-0 victory.

Several players put up good performances for their respective clubs on match day eight and Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita brings you those he thinks were excellent to form the best XI.

Goalkeeper: Rogers Omedwa(Busoga United FC)

Busoga United FC Media Rogers Omwedwa receives his man of the match accolade from MP Robert Musoke

He was excellent in goal for Busoga United FC as they overcame Proline FC with Omedwa denying them on several occasions.

His performance saw him named man of the match after the game. He takes the slot ahead of SC Villa’s Saidi Keni who also had a good display against Wakiso Giants FC.

Right Back: Muhammad Yiga (Express FC)

Not the best in terms of going forward and given that he plays as a makeshift right back, Yiga kept his area safe and offered support to the centre back partnership of Martin Kizza and Cyrus Kibande.

Even when Kyetume FC brought on Cephus Kambugu he was able to keep him at bay.

Left Back: Isma Kawawulo(Busoga United FC)

Busoga United FC Media Isma Kawawulo crosses the ball during the game against Proline FC

Got the lone goal of the game as Busoga United FC edged Proline FC and went ahead to defend resiliently when the latter made efforts to at least salvage a point.

He gets ahead of Derrick Ndahiro of SC Villa who also had a good display in their 2-0 win against Wakiso United.

Centre Back: Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC)

Led the team just as expected of a skipper and stood tall against a Police FC side that attacked relentlessly.

In addition, he headed home a vital goal for Vipers SC to take the lead at the stroke of halftime.

Lwaliwa gets ahead of Cyrus Kibande who also had a good display for Express FC against Kyetume FC despite getting injured in the closing stages of the game.

Centre Back: Musa Walangalira (BUL FC)

A true example for the adage old is gold. The veteran defender continues to be a strong pillar for BUL FC and yet again, he was rock solid against KCCA FC.

His timely clearances, timely interceptions and good game reading saw him keep KCCA FC attackers at bay.

Holding Midfield: Amir Kakomo(SC Villa)

His best performance in the SC Villa jersey and he also managed to score his first goal for the club.

Facing experienced midfielders like Tom Masiko and Hakim Ssenkumba, the diminutive player did not frown but rather showed composure to control the midfield.

He takes the slot ahead of BUL FC lanky midfielder Godfrey Akol who was also outstanding against KCCA FC.

Central Midfield: Abdu Karim Watambala (Vipers SC)

A new entrant into the Vipers SC team after getting promoted from St. Mary’s Kitende, Watambala has continued to cement his slot in the starting team.

He assisted Halid Lwaliwa for Vipers SC second goal and also got onto the score sheet putting the game beyond reach for Police FC.

Attacking Midfield: Pius Obuya (Maroons FC)

UPL Maroons’ Pius Obuya shows off his man of the match plaque after the game against Mbarara City

He was a thorn in the flesh for Mbarara City FC and went ahead to appear on the score sheet, breaking the deadlock in Maroons’ 2-1 win.

The left footed midfielder was eventually named man of the match.

Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC) was involved in the two goals as they defeated Onduparaka FC but I will settle for Obuya.

Forward: Robert Mukongotya (BUL FC)

He had the chance to score more than just one goal against KCCA FC but nevertheless, he was industrious as BUL FC took the defending champions to school.

His screamer that went past goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was one for the books and arguably a contender for goal of the season.

Forward: Cromwell Rwothomio (URA FC)

A brace for him against Onduparaka FC helped URA FC to return to winning ways since their opening day victory against Maroons FC.

In all the eight games played, he was the only player who scored more than once and that automatically gets him a slot on the team.

Forward: Andrew Kigozi (Police FC)

Courtesy Yusuf Ssozi holds his man of the match plaque after the game against Vipers SC

From playing regional league football last season to featuring in the top tier league, Andrew Kigozi has indeed taken great strides in his career.

His performance against Vipers SC was a testament of what he can do and why he has earned national team calls in recent engagements.

Coach: Peter Onen (BUL FC)

Honorable Mentions

Disan Galiwango (Express FC), Nicholas Kabonge (SC Villa), Frank Ssenyondo (Express FC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Godfrey Akol (BUL FC)