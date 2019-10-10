Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC vs Onduparaka FC

Friday, 11 th October 2019 4PM

StarTimes stadium, Lugogo

KCCA FC will seek to get back to winning ways as they host Arua based side Onduparaka FC on Friday in Lugogo. The defending champions have endured a tough spell failing to pick victory in their last five games across all competitions.

A disappointing 3-0 loss to BUL FC on Tuesday has left many unanswered questions despite coach Mike Mutebi insisting there is no need to panic.

Against Onduparaka FC who have been poor visitors at Lugogo, KCCA FC will hope to return to winning ways and get their season back on course. Mutebi is optimistic his charges will get overcome the poor run soon.

“We are not under pressure but we only have correct the current situation. We want to assure our fans that we shall get back to where we belong.” He said.

“I’m not worried because we have been creating chances in all those games and we are not playing badly but we only need to put away the chances we get.”

Asked about why there have been changes in the line ups almost in every game, Mutebi explained that he is still looking for combinations for his forwards.

“We are still trying out different partnerships. We want to see which one works out best but our first options are Sadat Anaku and Mike Mutyaba.

KCCA FC welcome back Allan Okello who missed the last two games. The forward has a good run against the Caterpillars scoring seven goals in as many games he has faced them.

On the other hand, Onduparaka FC come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to URA FC.

The caterpillars will be hoping to halt their poor history at KCCA FC where they have lost all their last three visits including a 7-1 win in 2017.

Onduparaka FC will miss the services of head coach Livingstone Mbabazi who is on duty with the Uganda Cranes who travelled to Ethiopia.

KCCA FC is 13th on the log with 7 points while Onduparaka FC are on third on the log with 15 points.