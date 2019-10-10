Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8):

Maroons 2-1 Mbarara City

Police 1-3 Vipers

SC Villa 2-0 Wakiso Giants

Maroons Football Club attained their fourth victory of the season, winning 2-1 against Mbarara City at the Prisons Stadium in Luzira on Independence Day.

Immensely gifted left footed player Pius “TZ Iniesta” Obuya gave Maroons the lead in the 25th minute for the half time lead.

Obuya tapped into the net after goalkeeper had failed to deal with Steven Desse Mukwala’s initial effort.

The Ankole Lions, only hosting from Luzira because their Kakyeka fortress has not yet been cleared by the FUFA club licensing committee replied with 11 minutes to the end of the game, scoring the equalizer through striker Jude Ssemugabi.

Mbarara City, for the umpteenth time conceded deep in stoppage time, falling to forward Steven Desse Mukwala’s goal.

UPL Maroons’ Pius Obuya shows off his man of the match plaque after the game against Mbarara City

Obuya was deservedly named the pilsner man of the match, taking home a plaque and Shs 100,000/=.

Douglas Bamweyana’s Maroons has now registered four victories in 7 games this season, climbing to 5th position with 12 points.

Mbarara City were condemned to the 4th loss of the season in 8 matches, dropping to 11th having collected only 8 points.

Next Matches:

Maroons will once play at Luzira against Sports Club Villa at the Prisons Stadium, Luzira this Saturday.

On the same day, Mbarara City under their new coach Paul “Latest” Nkata will visit Mandela National Stadium to face Sam Ssimbwa’s Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).