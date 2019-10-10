Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8):

SC Villa 2-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Police 1-3 Vipers

Vipers Maroons 2-1 Mbarara City

Sports Club Villa maintained their brilliant start to the 2019/2020 Uganda Premier League season, registering a 2-0 home victory against newly promoted Wakiso Giants at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium on Independence Day under floodlights.

Two holding midfielders Amir Zake Kakomo and David “Colgate” Owori scored in the closing stanza of the game.

The Jogoos survived the first half nerves that included a close free-kick from the edge of the goal area in the 34th minute.

SC Villa goalie Saidi Keni had brought down winger Viane Sekajugo just outside the goal area before Tom Masiko missed from the resultant free-kick.

Keni was cautioned for the act by center referee Ashadu Ssemere.

The break through moment arrived in the 55th minute when Kakomo struck from a distance through several Wakiso Giants defenders and the goalkeeper Derrick Emukule for the opener.

Kirya assisted Owori who chipped Emukule for the second 16 minutes from full time to double the advantage.

Fahad Kawooya, Wakiso Giants’ captain was sent for an early shower with 10 minutes following a rough challenge on Ambrose Kirya.

Jogoos’ striker Bashir Mutanda who had come in for Faizal Muwawu nearly scored the third goal but his effort missed by inches.

Kakomo was named the man of the match for the outstanding display.

Sports Club Villa under coaches Edward Kaziba and Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya is now second on the 16 team log with 15 points, one behind leaders BUL FC.

Kefa Kisala’s Wakiso Giants is eighth with 10 points.

Next Assignments:

SC Villa visits Maroons on Saturday 12th October at Luzira as Wakiso Giants will face Proline on the same day at Lugogo.

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI:

Saidi Keni (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Derrick Ndahiro, Asuman Halishe, Kizito, Amir Kakomo, David Owori, Nicholas Kabonge (Lincoln Mukisa), Ambrose Kirya, Emmanuel Kalyowa (Emmanuel Wasswa), Faizo Muwawu (Bashir Mutanda)

Wakiso Giants XI:

Derrick Emukule (G.K), Ibrahim Kiyemba, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Fahad Kawooya, Simon Namwanja, Tom Masiko, Senkumba, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Kirizestom Ntambi (Geofrey Sserunkuma), Viane Sekajugo, Karim Ndugwa (Mutebi)