Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8):

Police 1-3 Vipers

SC Villa 2-0 Wakiso Giants

Maroons 2-1 Mbarara City

Vipers Sports Club recovered from a goal down to edge Police 3-1 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Independence Day.

Police took the lead through striker Hood Kaweesa two minutes from the half hour mark.

Kaweesa headed home past goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora after donkey work by Yusuf Sozzi having beaten left back Aziz Kayondo for the assist.

Vipers found the equalizer when Paul Willa drilled the ball into the net following Rahmat Ssenfuka’s initial shot.

For the first time in the game, Vipers took the lead when team captain Halid Lwaliwa was well positioned to head past goalkeeper Hilary Jomi off Abdul Karim Watambala’s curling corner-kick at the stroke of half time.

Courtesy Police’s winger Yusuf Ssozi is closed down by Abdul Azizi Kayondo and Ibrahim Tembo

Watambala then struck with 10 minutes to the climax of the game to wind up the victory for the Venoms, the fourth in 6 matches as Edward Golola’s charges remains the only unbeaten side in the league.

Police’s midfielder Ssozi was named the Pilsner man of the match for the outstanding display in the match.

Courtesy Yusuf Ssozi holds his man of the match plaque after the game

Vipers climbs to fourth on the 16 team log with 14 points from 6 games played.

Police, on the other hand, remains second from bottom with just one win in as many as 7 matches.

Next Matches:

Vipers host Express FC in the next home game at St Mary’s stadium on Saturday October 12th, 2019 at 3:00 PM.

On the same day, Police will travel to Jinja to face Busoga United at the Mighty Arena inside Jinja Secondary School premises.