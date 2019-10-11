Uganda Premier League

Busoga United FC Vs Police FC

Saturday, 12 th October 2019

Mighty Arena

Police Football Club will go into Saturday’s clash against Busoga United FC with a lot of things to address but key on the list will be how they address the way they concede.

8 goals in the last two games (against Express FC and Vipers SC) explains how the Cops have been awful in defending

With reports of match fixing coming up especially on how goalkeeper Hillary Jomi conceded the first goal against Vipers SC, the focus will be on how Abdallah Mubiru’s charges bounce back against Busoga United FC on Saturday.

Jomi who was withdrawn at the start of the second half against Vipers SC and replaced by Davies Mutebi has reportedly since been suspended

Mubiru is aware of the poor start and indicates some of the issues have been addressed prior to Saturday’s trip to Jinja.

“I have the belief that as a team, we are faced with a lot of challenges. I do not think we are that poor but we end up losing games because we are not just efficient. We have addressed some of the reasons and we hope to bounce back.”

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Police Football Club head coach Abdallah Mubiru

The soft spoken coach is also worried that the recent trips to Jinja have been fruitless with what he terms as injustice coming to the forefront.

“Our trips to Jinja have not been easy where have dealt with injustices from the people concerned but that doesn’t make us frown. We shall go there with belief and hope to get a good result.”

His counterpart on the other hand, Abbey Kikomeko Bogere is fully aware of the approach Police FC use but hopes to build on the performance they had against Proline FC.

“We face a Police FC side that plays almost the same way as our last opponents Proline FC. This does not mean that we shall use the same approach but at least we have where to start in knowing what they can do and what they can’t.”

Busoga United FC is 7th on the log with 10 points while Police FC is second from bottom with 2 points.

Busoga United FC Vs Police FC head to head