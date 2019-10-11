Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has finally endorsed Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara Municipality as the home ground for top tier entity Mbarara City Football Club.

This follows an evaluation by the FUFA club licensing committee after re-inspection of the facility that previous had bare patches of the playing ground.

The committee therefore cleared Kakyeka stadium as the home ground of Mbarara City Football Club after improvements on the playing surface, internal perimeter fencing and the dressing rooms.

FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson, however, elucidated that the ground still has some patches that need to be filled up to keep up to the playing standards.

FUFA club licensing manager in liaison with the FUFA club licensing committee evaluated the current status of the playing pitch at Kakyeka stadium and observed that the surface has been upgraded to almost meet the standards required for 1st division matches Edgar Watson, FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

As Kakyeka was still undergoing a face-lift, Mbarara City has been hosting their home matches at the Luzira Prisons ground in Kampala.

The Ankole Lions hosted four matches at Luzira to include Proline (won 3-0), Express (lost 3-2), Busoga United (won 2-0) and lately against the Luzira owners Maroons (lost 2-1).

The first home assignment for the Ankole Lions will be against the struggling defending champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) on the 29th October 2019.

Mbarara City FC remains one of the most supported upcountry clubs alongside Arua based Onduparaka, the Fort Portal side Tooro United as well as the Eastern Uganda duo of Busoga United and BUL football clubs.

Uganda Premier League 2019/2020 (Match Day 9):

Friday, October 11, 2019 Fixtures:

Tooro United Vs BUL – St Paul’s National Major Seminary Ground, Fort Portal (4:30 PM)

KCCA Vs Onduparaka – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4:30 PM)

Saturday, 12th October 2019:

Vipers Vs Express – St Mary’s Kitende (3 PM)

Busoga United Vs Police- Mighty Arena, Jinja (4 PM)

URA Vs Mbarara City – Mandela National Stadium (4 PM)

Maroons Vs SC Villa – Luzira Prisons Stadium (4 PM)

Bright Stars Vs Kyetume – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Sunday, 13th October 2019: