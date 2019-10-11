After going five games in all competitions without victory, KCCA Football Club bounced back with a routine win over Onduparaka.

While Onduparaka were the in-form team going to the clash at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo, the Caterpillars never troubled the hosts and for a fourth consecutive season left the ground with no point.

Goals from Sadat Anaku and Mike Mutyaba gave the champions a comfortable four-nil win despite the opener coming deep in the first half.

The opening 25 minutes were dull with Onduparaka getting a couple of half-chances but the first clear opportunity fell to Mike Mutyaba. A long ball from Samuel Kato was brought down by Anaku for Peter Magambo who whipped in a long cross that Mutyaba calmly controlled to go one on one against Yusuf Wasswa but the goalkeeper was up the task sending his effort out for a corner.

It was not long before KCCA went ahead through Anaku’s classic goal. Allan Okello who was relatively quiet in the game picked Kezironi Kizito in his own half and the midfielder dribbled over ten yards before playing Anaku through and the young striker beautifully flicked past Dudu Ramadhan before slotting past Wasswa in the 33rd minute.

After finding the breakthrough, the Kasasiro had the momentum and were in search of a quick second. Mustafa Kizza shot directly at Wasswa after sending Gibson Adinho to the cleaners while Mutyaba was twice denied in quick succession, first by the crossbar and then by Wasswa at the near post after flooring Ondu’s backline.

After the break, Gift Ali set up Erisa Ssekisambu but his shot never troubled Wasswa but the goalie had to come Ondu’s rescue to keep out Anaku’s thunderous shot.

However, with his defenders failing to contain KCCA’s forwards Wasswa conceded again, this time Mutyaba pouncing on a rebound after Ssekisambau’s effort was parried in his path.

Allan Okello was denied from close range but minutes later, Mutyaba added his second on the day, a powerful drive after the Caterpillars failed to close him down following a short corner.

Mutyaba completed his hattrick from 12 yards in the 70th minute after Anaku was brought down by Muhamad Rashid inside the area.

Table Standings

With the three points, KCCA climbed from 13th place on the log to 10th, with 10 points from six games. On the other hand, Onduparaka who suffered a second successive defeat remains third on the table but could slip by the end of matchday nine on Sunday.

Next Matches

KCCA hosts newcomers Kyetume on Tuesday, October 15 while Onduparaka returns to Arua where they host Tooro United on October 30.

Team Line-ups

KCCA FC XI: Charles Lukwago, Peter Magambo (Gift Ali), Mustafa Kizza, Samuel Kato, John Revita, Nicholas Kasozi, Keziron Kizito, Simon Sserunkuma (Erisa Ssekisambu), Allan Okello (Jackson Nunda), Mike Mutyaba, Sadat Anaku

Substitutes: Jamil Maliyamungu, Filbert Obenchan, Herbert Achai, John Odumegwu

Onduparaka FC XI: Yusuf Wasswa, Dudu Ramathan, Atendele Geriga, Rashid Mohammed, Rashid Okocha, Paul Dumba, Ibrahim Faizul, Gibson Adinho (Joel Jangeyambe), Gadafi Wahab (Abdul Luswata), Rajab Kakooza (Vitalis Tabu), Caesar Okhuti

Substitutes: Baker Yunus, Alex Gasper, Richard Ayiko, Julius Maliyangumu,