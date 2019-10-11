Media Sports Gala (Football, Athletics & Netball): Sunday, 13th October 2019

At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

East Africa’s leading on-line sports website www.kawowo.com (Kawowo Sports Media) is set to take part in the first ever media sports gala slated for this Sunday, 13th October 2019 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Kawowo Sports was drawn in group F alongside New Vision, Smart 24, Radio Simba and Pearl FM.

Team skipper Isma “Ballack” Kiyonga remains unfazed by the group opponents and targets qualification to the knock out stages enroute to winning the overall championship.

“Kawowo Sports Media is determined to progress from the group F to the knock out round. In fact, we are our own opponents. We shall handle game per game depending on the opposition lined against us” Kiyonga stated.

Kiyonga will skipper a star studded side that also has Joseph Owino, Franklin Kaweru, Edgar Kazibwe, Musali, Andrew Darren Kyeyune, Ruth Owino, Sharifa Rama Namagooba, among others.

The draws happened on Thursday, 10th October 2019 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Thirty media houses will compete in football (7 aside), Netball and Athletics during the day long gala.

Format of play:

The 30 teams were drawn in six groups of five companies apiece.

These will play round robin with the top two (with most points) qualifying for the round of 16.

Other groups:

NTV, Prime Radio, FUFA FM, Beat/Capital and Bukedde make up group A.

Group B has Daily Monitor, Guggude TV, Dream TV, Top Media and Kingdom Media.

The five teams in group C include; KFM, Radio Sapientia, Impact FM, Galaxy FM and Baba TV.

Group D has CMC, Spark TV, Bilal TV, Swift Sports and Sunrise.

Red Pepper, Radio 4, Baba FM, The Observer and NBS FM (Jinja) make up group E.

Tournament By-laws:

The mode of play will be seven players per side with at least one lady.

Players and athletes will have company identification cards to avoid use of mercenaries.

Rewards:

As motivation, there are rewards that have been lined up.

These will range from trophies and winner in all disciplines walking away with a giant trophy.

Partners:

To ensure smooth progress of this gala, key partners have joined hands for affluent organization.

These include the hosts Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. Others are Uganda Breweries Limited, Betway, City Ambulance, Mandela Group of Companies as well as Legends Events and Hospitality.

Besides networking, this media sports gala is an assured platform for the various media personnel to break off the tedious work routine and exercise as well.

Groups:

Group A:

NTV

Prime Radio

FUFA FM

Beat/Capital

Bukedde

Group B:

Daily Monitor

Gugude TV

Dream TV

Top Media

Kingdom Media

Group C:

KFM

Radio Sapientia

Impact FM

Galaxy FM

Baba TV

Group D:

CMC

Spark TV

Bilal TV

Swift Sports

Sunrise

Group E:

Red Pepper

Radio 4

Baba FM

The Observer

NBS FM (Jinja)

Group F: