Uganda Premier League 2019/2020 (Match Day 9):

Friday, October 11, 2019 Fixtures:

Tooro United Vs BUL – St Paul’s National Major Seminary Ground, Fort Portal (4:30 PM)

KCCA Vs Onduparaka – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4:30 PM)

The Uganda Premier League returns on Friday, October 11, 2019 with two matches lined up.

Top of the table BUL traveled to Fort Portal for the away clash against Tooro United at the St Paul’s National Major Seminary ground.

In the heart of the capital city, defending champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will face West Nile based entity Onduparaka.

The Tooro United – BUL encounter is envisaged as one game that either sides will seek maximum points for different ambitions.

To consolidate their grip on the summit of the table standings, BUL who are coached by Peter Onen needs nothing than a victory, backing on their immediate 3-0 home comprehensive win against KCCA at the FUFA Technical centre on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, BUL had earned a point during the one all draw away to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

“We are focused and set to play our hearts out for the best results when we visit Tooro United. All the players are mentally and physically ready for the challenge. The good thing, we traveled quite early and have settled in well” Onen noted.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Peter Onen, head coach at BUL

Wasswa Bbosa’s Tooro United, on the other hand have been an inconsistent party, dogged by issues of an internal strike following delayed payments of salaries and allowances.

Since winning 1-0 at home over KCCA, they suffered an embarrassing 2-0 loss to league debutants Kyetume at their fortress and lately picked a point off Bright Stars in the mid-week fixture.

Key actors:

Tooro United will look forward goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige (saved two penalties against KCCA in open play), kingpin defender Mike Kawooya (returning after a red card), Arthur Kiggundu, midfielders Steven Luswata, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Paddy Muhumuza, Derrick Tekkwo, Charles Musiige, Willy Kavuma and Steven Omvia among others for the much needed inspiration at home.

Facebook | Busoga United BUL Football Club

BUL’s on-form winger Robert Mukongotya, Musa Esenu, Charles Ssebutinde, the vastly experienced Denis Okot Oola, James Otim, Hamis Tibita and Deogracious Ojok are some of the players that Onen intends to deploy for the task away from home.

Other games:

Saturday, 12th October 2019:

Vipers Vs Express – St Mary’s Kitende (3 PM)

Busoga United Vs Police- Mighty Arena, Jinja (4 PM)

URA Vs Mbarara City – Mandela National Stadium (4 PM)

Maroons Vs SC Villa – Luzira Prisons Stadium (4 PM)

Bright Stars Vs Kyetume – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Sunday, 13th October 2019: