Uganda Premier League | Match Day 9 – Friday Results

Tooro United 1-2 BUL

KCCA 4-0 Onduparaka

Jinja based entity BUL Football Club has maintained the fine form in the Uganda Premier League with its latest 2-1 away win over Tooro United at the St Paul Major Seminary Playground in Fort Portal.

BUL recovered from a goal down in the first half to attain maximum points.

Yaffesi Mubiru gave the home side the lead 7 minutes from the half time break.

Musa Esenu netted the equalizer two minutes after the hour mark to bring the game level.

On form winger, Robert Mukongotya got the match-winner 7 minutes from the full-time whistle for the much-needed victory.

BUL FC Media Robert Mukongotya dribbles the ball away from the Tooro United players

Tooro United had the chance to make amends in the 89th minute but Mubiru fluffed a kick from the penalty mark.

Maximum points for Peter Onen’s BUL ensures that they maintain the top spot with 19 points from 8 matches.

BUL is four points better than second-placed Sports Club Villa.

Tooro United suffered their second consecutive home loss, following a 2-0 loss to Kyetume last week.

Wasswa Bbosa’s side is now 10th with 10 points from 9 matches played.

Mukongotya was named the Pilsner man of the match once again.

BUL FC Media Robert Mukongotya was named man of the match

Meanwhile, defending champions KCCA halted their bad run of form, winning 4-0 at their Lugogo fortress against visiting Onduparaka.

Mike Mutyaba netted a hat-trick and Sadat Anaku had the other goal.

The league will return on Saturday with five matches.

I am happy that we have worked for the three points as a team and personally to have scored the winning goal and scooped the man of the match ACCOLADE once again. Robert Mukongotya, BUL FC player

BUL FC Media BUL FC Manager Peter Onen shouts instructions during the game

The hard work of the players and the team spirit enabled us get the three points that we came to work for. I am grateful that we planned well for this match and delivered Peter Onen, BUL FC Manager

Other games:

Saturday, 12th October 2019:

Vipers Vs Express – St Mary’s Kitende (3 PM)

Busoga United Vs Police- Mighty Arena, Jinja (4 PM)

URA Vs Mbarara City – Mandela National Stadium (4 PM)

Maroons Vs SC Villa – Luzira Prisons Stadium (4 PM)

Bright Stars Vs Kyetume – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Sunday, 13th October 2019: