Saturday October 12, 2019

Prisons Grounds, Luzira 4pm

Douglas Bamweyana is the man in the limelight as Maroons host SC Villa at Prisons Grounds, Luzira.

The tactician guided the Jogoos to survival last season but failure to offer him a conducive working environment, he left the club before they played their last league game.

He is now at Maroons where he has so far proved his worth by guiding Maroons to four wins in even games and his side lie 5th on the log with 12 points.

They take on a side also enjoying a decent run and unbeaten in the last even league games since that shocking 1-0 loss to Kyetume on match day one.

Both sides come into the game on the back of wins with SC Villa beating Wakiso Giants 2-0 while Maroons edged Mbarara City 2-1 with the winner in the last minute of the game.

The second placed Jogoos will hope their defensive pairing of Asuman Harishe and a young Gavin Kizito keeps Pius Obuya and Steven Mukwala silent on the evening.