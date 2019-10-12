Uganda Premier League (Match Day 9):

Saturday, October 12, 2019:

Bright Stars Vs Kyetume – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Only Bright Stars Football Club remains the only winless side in the Star Times Uganda Premier League.

In as many as 8 games played thus far, Muhammed Kisekka and Simon Peter Mugerwa’s led club has only managed 5 draws and 3 losses.

Since relocating from the Champions Stadium in Mwererwe to the Mutesa II Wankulukukuku fortress, Bright Stars who were also last season’s losing finalists in the Uganda Cup have virtually struggled to find a footing.

Against newly promoted Kyetume on Saturday, Bright Stars will target maximum points and break the jinx that has haunted them since the 2019/2020 Uganda Premier League kicked off.

Kyetume themselves have struggled to work for wins since shocking Sports Club Villa on match day one 1-0 at Mandela National Stadium and the recent 2-0 win over Tooro United in Fort Portal.

In 6 games played, Kyetume has two victories, 1 draw and 3 losses.

The latest 2-0 away over Tooro United coupled by their 1-0 home loss to Express shows how inconsistent George “Best” Nsimbe has been too, at Kyetume.

Therefore, the game on Saturday shall be envisaged as one for either sides to seek redemption.

Key players:

Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, Isaac Kirabira, Cephas Kambugu, Robert Ssentongo, Patrick Ochan, Ibrahim Kazindula and Seif Batte are some of the players that Kyetume will look forward to for inspiration.

Bright Stars will pray that striker Joseph Jjanjali, James Angu, goalkeeper Godwin Bbule, Methidoious Jjunju, Andrew Kaggwa, Henry Kiwanuka and Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge replicate the form they produced during the one all away draw against reigning champions KCCA.

“We have done enough home-work and shall work against all odds as a team to get that much needed victory” left back Nkonge noted.

Nkonge has already produced two match of the match performances against Tooro United and Wakiso Giants.

Other Match Day 8 games:

Saturday, 12th October 2019:

Busoga United Vs Police- Mighty Arena, Jinja (4 PM)

URA Vs Mbarara City – Mandela National Stadium (4 PM)

Maroons Vs SC Villa – Luzira Prisons Stadium (4 PM)

Vipers Vs Express – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (3 PM)

Sunday, 13th October 2019: