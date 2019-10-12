The media this week has been awash with reports indicating there has been a mini crisis at reigning Uganda Premier League champions, KCCA FC.

Kawowo Sports exclusively reported on Thursday about how the players had expressed their discontent about especially the delay in paying their bonuses for winning the CECAFA Kagame Cup in July.

All this happened in the wake of a bad run where the club went five games without winning, including exiting from the CAF Champions League at the hands of Angola’s Petro de Luanda.

Kawowo Sports can reliably confirm that on Friday morning, the Lugogo based side paid the outstanding arrears just before KCCA FC played Onduparaka FC, a game they went ahead to win 4-0 thanks to goals from Sadat Anaku and Mike Mutyaba (hat trick).

Each player that featured at the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Club Championship in Rwanda was paid one million shillings.

A series of meeting have been held this week to help arrest the dip in form and one of the issues the players had risen was the delay in clearing the CECAFA Kagame Cup bonuses.

According to one official who referred anonymity confirmed the players were paid but indicated the delay was because CECAFA delayed to pay the cash prize.

“The players were paid on Friday before the game against Onduparaka FC but it was not our making to take long to pay the players. CECAFA sent the money on Tuesday and because Wednesday was a public holiday, we could not get the money from the bank.”

To win the CECAFA Kagame Cup, KCCA FC defeated Tanzania’s Azam FC in the final courtesy of Musitafa Kizza’s goal.