Uganda Premier League

Maroons FC 0-0 SC Villa

Maroons Football Club and Sports Club Villa played out a barren draw in the Uganda Premier League game played in Luzira on Saturday.

A closely contested affair ended with either side settling for a point in a game that produced few scoring chances.

SC Villa left Maroons stadium disappointed after failing to put away the best chances of the game and also had Charles Lwanga’s disallowed.

On the other hand, the home side had shot-stopper Hannington Ssebwalunyo to thank for making two game-winning saves. He was eventually named man of the match.

This was the first time coach Douglas Bamweyana was facing his former employees SC Villa since leaving them at the end of last season after helping the team survive relegation.

Maroons FC started the better side with Steven Mukwala troubling SC Villa’s backline given his pace and ability to run at defenders.

The game’s first real chance fell to Pius Obuya in the 18th minute who was picked out by Abraham Tusubira on the far post with a well-weighted cross but the former headed wide.

SC Villa got a glorious opportunity to open the score 8 minutes later when Albert Mugisa laid up Nicholas Kabonge but Maroons goalkeeper made a fine save to deny him.

Mugisa once again had another layup this time round for Bashir Mutanda but his headed effort was poor and went wide.

At the start of the second stanza, Tusubura made a good run from the left-wing, dribbled past Ibrahim Kibumba and Asuman Harishe but he had a poor delivery with SC Villa backline totally beaten.

In the 63rd minute, substitute Emmanuel Alex Wasswa could have broken the deadlock with Mutanda’s chipped pass finding him through and only faced with the goalkeeper but as he prepared to shoot, he slid to the ground and the hosts survived.

Lwanga thought he had given SC Villa the lead a minute after coming on for Kabonge but his goal was ruled out for offside.

The result leaves SC Villa third on the log with 16 points while Maroons FC drops one slot to 6h with 13 points.