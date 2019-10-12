Uganda Premier League (Match Day 9):

Saturday, October 12, 2019:

Vipers Vs Express – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (3 PM)

There is a lot to fight for and brag about when Vipers entertain Express on match day nine of the Uganda Premier League this Saturday at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Bar the battle for points as the UPL steadily takes sharp, pride is at stake when these two giant clubs lock horns.

A quick flash back when Vipers hosted Express at Kitende, it was a thrashing for the latter, who fell 5-0 on the day.

Coming to this very game, Vipers remains the only unbeaten side in the league this season and will play their hearts out to keep the record intact.

Currently 4th on the 16 team log with 14 points from 6 matches, the Venoms who are coached by Edward Golola and Richard Wasswa are fresh from that 3-1 away win over Police at Lugogo in the mid-week encounter.

Express under George Ssimwogerere has already blown cold and hot this term, losing four times in the 8 matches played thus far as they are currently 8th with 10 points fetched.

The inconsistent performance for Express could easily be buried with the two recent back to back victories over Police at Mutesa II Wankulukuku (5-3) and lately away to newly promoted Kyetume at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (1-0).

Key players:

Vipers current top scorer Fahad Bayo, former Express forward Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma, Abdul Karim Watambala, goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora, holding midfield trio of Bobos Byaruhanga, Rahmat Ssenfuka and Siraje Ssentamu, Abraham Ndugwa, flying right back Paul Willa and team skipper Halid Lwaliwa among others are expected to produce their A game to lift the Venoms.

Already, Lwaliwa has hinted on the significance of this game as quoted by the club website;

“The league is getting tighter with each game. Every team comes with an aim of picking results and we have to do everything right and score goals because it is the only way we can win games. We have to show hunger and urgency and pick maximum points. That is the most important thing for us if we are to win on Saturday” Lwaliwa acknowledged.

Vipers will miss midfielder Allan Kayiwa (away with Uganda Cranes for the international build up in Ethiopia) and Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula (fever).

Express’ most on form player Disan Ggaliwango, striker Frank “Machette” Kalanda, Daniel Shabena, Hamdan Nsubuga, Ivan Ocholit and pacy winger Frank Ssenyondo are some of the players who will be expected to hit their peak form at the right time if Express is to pick decent results away at St Mary’s.

Maximum points for either sides will mean a great deal in this current campaign.

Vipers will play catch up to run away surprise leaders BUL (currently on 19 points) and Express needs victory to jump into the top five positions, ceteris parisbas.

Other matches:

On Saturday, there are four other games in Jinja, Namboole, Luzira and Wankulukuku.

Busoga United, a club managed by Abbey Bogere “Capello” Kikomeko hosts off colour Police of Uganda Cranes assistant coach Abdallah Mubiru at the Mighty Arena inside Jinja SS.

Sam Ssimbwa’s URA takes on Paul “Latest” Nkata’s Mbarara City at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Douglas Bamweyana’s Maroons, fresh from the 2-1 win over Mbarara City will play host to effervescent Sports Club Villa at their Luzira Prisons fortress and Bright Stars will face Kyetume at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

On Sunday, newly promoted Wakiso Giants will entertain Proline at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Other games:

Saturday, 12th October 2019:

Busoga United Vs Police- Mighty Arena, Jinja (4 PM)

URA Vs Mbarara City – Mandela National Stadium (4 PM)

Maroons Vs SC Villa – Luzira Prisons Stadium (4 PM)

Bright Stars Vs Kyetume – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Sunday, 13th October 2019: