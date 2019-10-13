Vipers SC 3-0 Express FC

Fahad Bayo scored twice and set up the third as Vipers beat Express FC 3-0 at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

The league leading goal scorer opened the scoring as early nine minutes beating the offside trap to slot home off Bobosi Byaruhanga through ball.

The Red Eagles had a couple of chances before the break but Frank Ssenyondo and Frank Kalanda were not clinical in front of goal.

It was a similar case for the hosts who went close on a number of occasions but were denied by Tony Kyamera in Express’ goal and poor finishing.

The visitors came out the better side after the break and thought they had won a penalty when Disan Galiwango was fouled in the area but the assistant referee’s flag was already up although referee Ali Sabilla had already pointed to the spot.

Bayo then broke the resilience of the eagles and ended their hope of getting at least a point from the game when he converted from another one v one situation with Brian Kalumba bagging the assist.

Kalumba then turned scorer as he reversed roles with man of the match Bayo for the hosts’ third goal in the 87th minute.

The win lifts Venoms to second on the log with 17 points, two adrift of log leaders Bul who have played one more game while Express drop to 11th with 10 points.