Busoga United 2-1 Police

Police abysmal start to the season continued with a 2-1 defeat away to Busoga United at the Mighty Arena.

Boban Zirintusa and Julius Debbo scored for the hosts who ended the game with nine men while Andrew Samson Kigozi scored for the visitors.

Zirintusa put the hosts ahead after just four minutes but Kigozi equalised in the 18th minute.

Busoga United were reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute when Ismail Kawawulo got marching orders for a second booking.

But that didn’t stop them from regaining their lead in the 58th minute through substitute Debbo who slotted home off a rebound after a missed penalty.

The Cops pressed for a leveller in vain as Busoga defended resiliently and had another player Umar Mukobe sent off in the last ten minutes of the game.

They held on to add three points to their tally that takes them to 13 points in 5th while Police remain second from bottom with only two points.