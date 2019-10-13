Uganda Premier League (Match Day 9):

Wakiso Giants 2-1 Proline

Wakiso Giants Football Club registered a 2-1 win over fellow newly promoted side Proline during the Uganda Premier League duel played at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Sunday.

Winger Viane Ssekajugo struck twice to inspire Kefa Kisala’s coached side to the hard fought win.

The first of Ssekajugo’s goals arrived 9 minutes into the game of Sunday’s only game.

Bright Anukani had got the equalizer towards the end of the opening half before a late – late winner from Ssekajugo.

Wakiso Giants players celebrate their goal against Proline [Photo: Wakiso Giants Media] Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports

Ssekajugo scored from the penalty spot in the 92nd minute following a foul in the forbidden area on forward Karim Ndugwa by defender Musitafa Mujjuzi.

Wakiso Giants attained their fourth victory of the season in 9 matches that drives them to 13 points in 6th place.

Proline suffered yet another heart breaking loss, their 5th in 9 games as they remain rock bottom on the 16 team log.