Fourth division football clubs across the country have received 800 balls from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

This is part of the support to District Football Associations (DFA) towards football development.

The distribution of these balls to all active clubs has been executed through their Region Football Associations to the District Football Associations.

FUFA also plans to donate up to 5000 balls to clubs in different FUFA sanctioned competitions across the country.

The beneficiaries will include clubs in the top tier Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League (Second Division), Regional Leagues (Third Division), fourth and fifth division leagues through DFAs.

Justus Mugisha, the Acting FUFA President notes that the federation is empowering Regional Football Associations and District Football Associations both financially and logistically because football can only be developed from the grassroots.

Chairman of West Nile Region Edoni Brahan Nasur thanked FUFA for the gesture as the exercise empowers them to improve football development in line with FUFA’s Vision to be the number one football Nation in Africa on and off the field.

The distribution of the balls is timely for clubs to start preparations for the new season. Some of the clubs here did not even have a ball to train with for the new season. We thank FUFA for this great gesture towards football development. This support will really make a difference Edoni Brahan Nasur, Chairman of West Nile Region

North East Region chairman Odong John hints that many clubs in Karamoja that take part in region football competitions are excited with the donation FUFA has made.

Such contribution had never happened in the area of karamoja. we therefore thank fufa. John Odong, North East Region Chairman

The clubs now see returns of their contribution to FUFA activities. Instead of paying for licenses and buying your own balls to play with, it is a way of FUFA paying back James Ayebale, Kitara Region Football Association Chairman

The balls were distributed depending on the number of football clubs in a district that played in the FUFA fourth division league last season.