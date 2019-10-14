Middle distance runner Halimah Nakaayi has been unanimously voted as the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) best sports personality for the month of September 2019.

The development was confirmed during the sports journalists monthly assembly held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

Nakaayi raced into local history books when she became the first Ugandan (man or woman) to win an 800m medal during the 2019 World Championships held at 40,000-seat Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

She burst past the finish line in Monday night’s women’s 800m final ahead of American duo Raevyn Rogers and Ajee Wilson to claim gold.

Nakaayi’s timing of 1:58.04 earned her $60,000 (about sh220m).

The unanimous vote by the sports journalists was passed in unison for the achievement.

AFP Nakaayi kisses the gold medal

Commendations:

A couple of other sports personalities were commended for the work well done.

These included the Uganda U-17 girls football team, Junior Swimmer Kirabo Namutebi, boxer Abdul Ssebute as well as two female golfers Martha Babirye and Peace Kabasweka.

The Uganda U-17 Girls football Team won the COSAFA U17 Tournament in Mauritius.

Kirabo won two gold medals at CANA Junior Swimming Championships held in Tunisia.

Female Kabasweka won the 2019 Tanzania Ladies Golf Championship.

Super fly boxer Ssebute won the East and Central Boxing Africa Super Fly weight boxing belt whereas Martha Babirye won the 2019 Castle Lite Uganda Ladies Golf Open and UGC Ladies Open.

Meanwhile, the USPA quarterly dinner will be held this Wednesday at Imperial Royal Hotel, Kampala.