Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry was left a pleased party after attaining the first victory, winning 1-0 over Ethiopia at the Bahir Dar Stadium on Sunday.

Egyptian based striker Emmanuel Arnold Okwi scored the lone goal on the evening during the well-attended game.

Okwi who features for Al Ittihad Alexandria Club headed home Joseph Benson Ochaya’s cross from the left in the 20th minute.

Northern Irishman McKinstry handled his first international game since taking over the Uganda Cranes job on 30th September 2019 and was delighted with the performance.

FUFA Media Jonathan McKinstry (Third left) with some of the back room staff and the substitutes before kick off

I am very pleased for all the players, staff and officials to secure a 1-0 away win over Ethiopia to kick-start the next phase of development for the Uganda Cranes. Jonathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

FUFA Media Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry

Stepping stone:

McKinstry acknowledges it is just the beginning ahead of bigger endeavors in the various competitions.

It is only the beginning, but together we have taken the first steps on the journey together Jonathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

McKinstry and the backroom staff will join the Uganda Cranes CHAN team that is preparing for the return leg of the CHAN 2020 qualifier away.

Uganda Cranes will play Burundi this Saturday, 19th October 2019 having led 3-0 during the first leg in Bujumbura.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Denis Onyango (GK, Captain), Ronald Brian Ddungu Mukiibi (Nico Wakiro Wadada), Joseph Benson Ochaya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Bevis Mugabi Kristoper Kizito, Tadeo Lwanga, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Allan Kyambadde (Kirizestom Ntambi), Abdu Lumala, Henry Patrick Kaddu (Isaac Muleme), William Kizito Luwagga (Moses Opondo)

Substitutes Not Used:

Robert Odongkara (G.K), Timothy Denis Awany, Milton Karisa, Derrick Paul Nsibambi, Allan Kayiwa