Neighbours South Sudan completed a double over Seychelles to join group B of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that has Uganda, Malawi and Burkina Faso.

The Bright Stars won the first leg 2-1 and then edged the reverse fixture 1-0 to win the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, Gambia, Chad and lowly ranked Sao Tome Principe also secured their places in the group stages.

Gambia needed a penalty shootout to eliminate Djibouti after a 2-2 aggregate tie.

The Gambia won the game 3-2 on spot kicks to join Group D that has Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon and Angola.

Like The Gambia, Chad also stunned favourites Liberia 1-0 to draw the tie 1-1 before the Chad won 5-4 on penalties.

Chad will now face West African giants Mali, Guinea and South Africans Namibia.

Elsewhere, Sao Tome and Principe beat Mauritius 5-2 on aggregate after winning both legs to qualify for Group C of alongside Ghana, South Africa and Sudan.

The first two rounds of group matches will be played during the international window in November with Uganda playing away to Burkina Faso.