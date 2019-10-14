Neighbours South Sudan completed a double over Seychelles to join group B of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that has Uganda, Malawi and Burkina Faso.
The Bright Stars won the first leg 2-1 and then edged the reverse fixture 1-0 to win the tie 3-1 on aggregate.
Elsewhere, Gambia, Chad and lowly ranked Sao Tome Principe also secured their places in the group stages.
Gambia needed a penalty shootout to eliminate Djibouti after a 2-2 aggregate tie.
The Gambia won the game 3-2 on spot kicks to join Group D that has Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon and Angola.
Like The Gambia, Chad also stunned favourites Liberia 1-0 to draw the tie 1-1 before the Chad won 5-4 on penalties.
Chad will now face West African giants Mali, Guinea and South Africans Namibia.
Elsewhere, Sao Tome and Principe beat Mauritius 5-2 on aggregate after winning both legs to qualify for Group C of alongside Ghana, South Africa and Sudan.
The first two rounds of group matches will be played during the international window in November with Uganda playing away to Burkina Faso.