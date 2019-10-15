23rd Kinyara Golf Open:

• Gross & Professionals: 18th – 19th October 2019

• Main Event: Saturday, 19th October 2019

*At Kinyara Golf Club, Masindi

The annual Kinyara Golf Open championship takes center stage this weekend at the 9 hole Kinyara Golf Club in Masindi.

For starters, the 2019 event will mark the 23rd edition since inception.

Golfers across the different golf clubs in the country are eager and keen to travel upcountry for this championship that will have gross players, professionals and the main event in either gender.

The main launch of this year’s tournament was held on Wednesday, 15th October 2019 albeit in Kampala, at the Uganda Golf Club.

The main sponsors of this two day’s championship (Kinyara Sugar Limited) have been joined by other partners as Liaison Group, UAP and ICEA Group at the colourful launch that was also graced by a ceremonial tee off.

Last year witnessed an overwhelming 131 golfers (including the professionals) take part.

Towering Jinja club member Grace Kasango will be eyeing a successful title defence as the rest of the golfers keep a keen eye.

According to the organizers, the numbers are projected to increase owing to a number of factors that range from the golfers’ desire to play in the Kinyara Golf signature tournament, the enticing prizes for gross and group top performers as well as the improved prize money of the professionals from Shs 10M to Shs 12M.

Geoffrey Ongudri, the captain of Kinyara Golf Club has already sent early signals to the opposition basing on the exceptional Tee-shot during the ceremonial tee-off.

Ongudri testified to the media that the Kinyara fairways and greens are in top notch shape ahead of tee off.

We are looking forward a great tournament when the 23rd Kinyara Golf Open tees off this weekend. The course is in the best shape ever and golfers should expect a good tournament. We have professionals and gross players tee off first on Friday and will be wind up on Saturday. The main event will also tee off on Saturday with the awards ceremony later in the evening. There are so many good prizes ranging from trophies, refrigerators, 50 Inch Television screen to other goodies. Geoffrey Ongudri, the captain of Kinyara Golf Club

Carol Tayebwa, the UAP Business Development Manager at UAP recommitted her company’s urge to keep supporting Kinyara Golf Club.

The same was said of Sarah Siryowe (Liason group general manager), Daniel Kairu (ICEA Head of Business Development and Marketing) and Erastus Ayuku, General Manager Jubilee insurance.

Besides the trophies, there are also other goodies as a refrigerator and a 50 Inch Television screen, among others.

Professionals:

Mehta club professional golfer Ronald “Rasta King” Bukenya is the defending champion among the paid ranks catergory who will scramble and partition for the total staked kitty of Shs 12M.

Others in contention will include on form Silver Opio (winner of the 2019 JBG open in Entebbe) and Ronald Rugumayo (winner of the 2019 Pepsi Independence Open at Palm Valley).

The other seasoned professionals as Phillip Kasozi, Deo Akope, Herman Mutawe, Vincent Byamukama, Henry Lujja as well as the budding pros in Becca Mwanja, David Amooti Kamulindwa and Herman Deco Mutebi will give the experienced lads a very good healthy run of their monies.