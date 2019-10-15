CHAN 2020 Qualifiers:

Saturday, 19th October 2019:

Uganda Cranes Vs Burundi (Uganda leads 3-0 on aggregate)

*At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

The Uganda Cranes team preparing to take on Burundi in the return leg of the CHAN 2020 qualifiers has been boosted by the timely arrival of two players – Kirizestom Ntambi and Allan Kayiwa.

The two midfielders had traveled with the senior team for the international build up match away against Ethiopia in Bahdir town (Uganda won 1-0 on Sunday).

Ntambi, a midfielder at Wakiso Giants and Vipers’ Kayiwa trained with the other players for the first time on Tuesday morning since the team returned from Ethiopia on Monday evening.

The duo’s arrival is good news and will continue to give the gaffer Abdallah Mubiru and the other members of the technical department a healthy selection puzzle ahead of Saturday’s return leg at Lugogo.

With Muzamiru Mutyaba out injured, both Kayiwa and Ntambi are envisaged as perfect replacements although there are other natural choices as Shafique Kagimu, Allan Okello and youngster Bright Anukani.

Mubiru has warned his players against complancency, urging the players to play their hearts out during the return leg.

FUFA Media Allan Kayiwa (left) vies for the ball possession with Mustafa Kizza as Paul Willa closes by

We are not yet done. The return leg will be a different game altogether. We are continuously reminding the players about this (to take the game seriously) because it is completely a different game from the first round. Abdallah Mubiru, Coach Uganda Cranes (Chan)

FUFA Media The coaches Abdallah Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi talk to the players on Tuesday morning

Uganda Cranes has a 3-0 advantage following the comprehensive victory recorded in Bujumbura three weeks ago.

The winner on aggregate will qualify for the final tournament that will be held in Cameroon come 2020.

The Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: James Alitho (URA), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume)

Right Backs: Paul Willa (Police), Ashraf Mandela (URA)

Left Backs: Arafat Galiwango (Police), Mustapha Kizza (KCCA)

Central Defenders: John Revita (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Mbowa (URA), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline)

Holding Midfielders: Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA), Said Kyeyune (URA), Yusuf Ssozi (Police), David Owori (SC Villa)

Offensive Midfielders: Kirizestom Ntambi (Wakiso Giants), Allan Okello (KCCA), Shafique Kagimu (URA), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Bright Anukani (Proline)

Wingers: Karim Watambala (Vipers), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City), Allan Kayiwa (SC Vipers)