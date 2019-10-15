Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei continues to etch his name in the history books as arguably one of the finest sportsmen Uganda has ever produced and perhaps his performance in 2019 moves him closer to that feat.

On Monday, the long distance run became the first Ugandan in history to earn a nomination for the annual IAAF Athlete of the year award.

Cheptegei will contend for the coveted award with ten other athletes who made the 11-man shortlist compiled by a panel of experts from six continents.

The 23-year-old won the men’s 10km race at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark in March before adding gold in the 5,000m at the IAAF Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland in August.

At the start of this month, Cheptegei won the men’s 10,000m gold at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar clocking 26:48:36.

Peculiar names on the list include Eliud Kipchoge who won the award last year and Timothy Cheruiyot both from Kenya.

Cheruyiot has had scintillating performance in 2019 winning 10 of 11 outdoor competitions he has participated in.

Kipchoge made history over the weekend to become the first man to run a marathon under two hours in Viena, Austria. Before that, he had won the London Marathon in April with a course record.

The other nominees on the list include; Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Donovan Brazier, Sam Kendricks and Christian Taylor all from America.

Bahamian Steve Gardiner, Norwegian Karsten Warholm and Swedish Daniel Stahl complete the list.

How voting will be done

“The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF’s social media platforms,” IAAF said in a statement.

“Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a ‘Like’ on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.”

50 percent of the result will be the IAAF Council’s vote whereas the IAAF Family’s votes and the public’s will each count for 25 percent of the final result.

The winner will be announced at the World Athletics Awards in Monaco, France on November 23.

Full list of nominees and achievements

Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei (Uganda)

World Cross-Country title in Aarhus, Denmark

Men’s 10,000m title in Zurich, Switzerland in a world-leading time of 26:48.36

IAAF Men’s Diamond League 5000m title

Donavan Brazier (USA)

World 800m title in a championship record of 1:42.34

– IAAF Diamond League title

– won four of his five outdoor 800m races

Timothy Cheruyiot (Kenya)

– Men’s World 1500m title

– IAAF Diamond League 1500m title

– Won 10 of his 11 outdoor races

Christian Coleman (USA)

– World 100m title, clocking 9.76

– World 4x100m title in a world-leading time of 37.10

– Won four of his five races in 100m

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)

London Marathon in a course record of 2:02:37

First man to run a marathon under two hours (1:59:40.2 for 42.195km) in Vienna, Austria

Steven Gardiner (Bahamas)

– World 400m title in 43.48

– Undefeated all year in 400m races

– Ran world-leading 32.26 indoors over 300m

Sam Kendricks (USA)

– World pole vault title

– Smashed a World-leading 6.06m to win the US title

– Won 12 of his 17 outdoor competitions, including the IAAF Diamond League final

Noah Lyles (USA)

– World 200m and 4x100m titles

– A world-leading 19.50 in Lausanne to move to fourth on the world all-time list

– IAAF Diamond League titles in 100m and 200m

Daniel Stahl (Sweden)

World discus title

Threw a world-leading 71.86m to move to fifth on the world all-time list

Won 13 of his 16 competitions, including the IAAF Diamond League final

Christian Taylor (USA)

– World triple jump title

– IAAF Diamond League title

– Won 10 of his 14 competitions

Karsten Warholm (Norway)

– Won the world 400m hurdles title

– Undefeated indoors and outdoors at all distances, including at the IAAF Diamond League final and the European Indoor Championships

– Clocked world-leading 46.92, the second-fastest time in history