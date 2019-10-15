Abdallah Mubiru has warned Uganda Cranes against complacency when his side take on Burundi at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

The Cranes go into the game with a perfect 3-0 result away from home and can afford to lose by two goals but still qualify for Cameroon 2020.

But Mubiru insists Burundi will be no pushovers as they have nothing to lose so they will play with no fear.

“The biggest concern we have is to fight complacency because players may think it’s a done deal having defeated our opponents 3-0 in the first leg,” said Mubiru after the team’s training session on Tuesday.

“In football, anything can happen even in ten minutes. We are emphasising they know that,” he added.

“We need to manage the 90 minutes very well. They (Burundi) are not losing anything so they will come with a strategy to try attack so we have to be careful and counter their strategy.

It was full house during Tuesday training sessions with all players including Kirizestom Ntambi and Allan Kayiwa joining the team.

The duo was part of the Cranes team that defeated Ethiopia in a friendly on Sunday.