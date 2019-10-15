The phenomenal of night football in Uganda is fast picking momentum with more futsal arenas around the country.

Whereas the top tier division of football, the Uganda Premier League has steadily quenched the thirst for many fans and players with a couple of games hosted at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, many keep yearning for more.

Many fast spreading futsal arenas especially in Kampala have offered quick answers to the employed 8 am – 5 PM engaged class, with an opportunity to shed a sweat and network as well.

Now, Uganda Breweries Limited, under the Guinness brand is bringing more night football opportunities to Uganda.

This will happen with a series of unexpected and fun football events that will give players and fans all over the country the chance to get involved in an extraordinary experience.

Football lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a range of football activities, all played out in the dark enhanced by colourful neon UV and lighting technology to make the experience even more vibrant, immersive and memorable.

The series will take the game beyond traditional football and bring out the colour and vibrancy of the players, providing fans and spectators with an experience like no other in a series of cool immersive activities.

Participants will also be able to take part in a whole range of football activities from special in-bar games with incredible prizes up for grabs, through to larger football extravaganzas and skills challenges at Fanzone events, all with an amazing unexpected Guinness twist.

At Guinness we understand the nation’s passion for the beautiful game and are always looking for ways to celebrate and unite the passionate football fans. We are committed to delivering remarkable experiences for consumers and for that we can’t wait to see you light up Uganda with Guinness, it’s going to be an experience like no other Cathy Twesigye, Guinness Brand Manager, UBL

The launch was held at Kampala Serena Hotel gardens on the night of Monday, 14th Octover 2019 with journalists having a feel of the competition.

The launch saw Journalists and media personalities go head to head in a series of fan football activities that will be leading way throughout the series.

The highlight of the launch was the human foosball that saw four teams faceoff in a fun unexpected twist.

Teams like “Abanonya”, “Parteh after parteh”, “Abanyivu” and “Kenzo” are the teams that graced the field of play.

With “Parteh after Parteh” coming out victor in a 5-2 win against “Abanonya” in a riveting final match.

The series of events will kick-off on Saturday 26th October at Lugogo Mall and then head to Fort Portal, Mbale and back to Kampala for the finale.

Participants will get a chance to win amazing prizes, meet celebrities and even be a part of an epic Pan African football extravaganza that will include a five a side football match, football skills showcase and much more.

The Pan African football extravaganza at the heart of the campaign, will take place later this year Lagos Nigeria.