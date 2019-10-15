Ugandan rugby star Philip Wokorach has revealed he is ready to share his culture of the sport as well as his experience in France.

The former Kabras Sugar fullback signed a one-year contract with the side which plays in the Fédérale 3 – the fifth tier of French rugby nearly two months ago.

He had his debut against Uzerche in which the outfit scored four tries and converted twice to make four wins in four games so far.

Speaking about his new life in the country in an interview with Le Berry Republicain, Wokorach explained what he could add to the team.

“I am passionate about sharing my rugby culture and my experience,” he said.

“Whether with the youngest or the oldest. The fact that I speak English will be an asset also in the communication of the club.”

Bourges XV Philip Wokorach (R) in action for Division 5 side, Bourges XV.

About his first impression of Bourges – the city centrally located, along Yèvre river, Wokorach added; “It was the first time I came to France, I did not know anyone here.

“The city is nice, not too crowded. Everyone was very welcoming to me.”