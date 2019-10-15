Wakiso Giants promising midfielder Hassan Ssenyonjo has describing captaining the club as a great privilege and honour.

The U-20 international wore the armband on Sunday in a 2-1 win over Proline and had earlier on Wednesday taken over when Fahad Kawooya was sent off at Villa.

“I’m absolutely delighted and proud whenever I wear the armband,” he told the club website.

Ssenyonjo is one the club captains and is third in pecking order behind Yasin Mugabi and Fahad Kawooya.

“It is a great honour and a huge privilege to be named among the captains of this football club.

“I try to do the best I can when I step on the pitch but with the armband, the responsibility is even bigger but am proud.

“I look to give my best all of the time, put the team firmly first and try to give them – or help them with – whatever they need from me.”

Ssenyonjo is most likely to retain the role in the next game against Police as Mugabi still nurses an injury while Kawooya still has to serve a one match ban.