CHAN 2020 Qualifiers:

Saturday, 19th October 2019:

Uganda Cranes Vs Burundi (Uganda leads 3-0 on aggregate)

*At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

Uganda Cranes continued with their non-residential drills on Tuesday ahead of the return leg of the CHAN 2020 qualifiers against Burundi this coming Saturday.

It was a double training session (morning and afternoon), also boosted by the midfielder duo of Wakiso Giants’ Kirizestom Ntambi and Vipers’ Allan Kayiwa.

The same sessions were also attended by assistant coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

The three parties Ntambi, Kayiwa and Mbabazi had traveled with the senior team away to Ethiopia where Uganda Cranes edged their hosts 1-0 at the Bahir Dar Stadium, courtesy of Emmanuel Arnold Okwi’s header on 20 minutes.

The two sessions, both conducted at Lugogo centered around ball work, space utilization, use of the ball and close of spaces.

Abdallah Mubiru, the head coach in charge of the team believes the upcoming game on Saturday will be a different game from the first one, even though Uganda won convincingly 3-0.

Mubiru strongly asserts that the management of the 90 minutes will be the key factor.

First of all, I thank the Almighty Allah for the gift of life. The management of 90 minutes during the return leg remains our main concern. It is not yet over and we keep reminding the players about the job ahead of them. Abdallah Mubiru, head coach

FUFA Media The coaches Abdallah Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi talk to the players on Tuesday morning

Uganda Cranes has a 3-0 advantage following the comprehensive victory recorded in Bujumbura three weeks ago.

The winner on aggregate will qualify for the final tournament that will be hosted by Cameroon in 2020.

The Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: James Alitho (URA), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume)

Right Backs: Paul Willa (Police), Ashraf Mandela (URA)

Left Backs: Arafat Galiwango (Police), Mustapha Kizza (KCCA)

Central Defenders: John Revita (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Mbowa (URA), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline)

Holding Midfielders: Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA), Said Kyeyune (URA), Yusuf Ssozi (Police), David Owori (SC Villa)

Offensive Midfielders: Kirizestom Ntambi (Wakiso Giants), Allan Okello (KCCA), Shafique Kagimu (URA), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Bright Anukani (Proline)

Wingers: Karim Watambala (Vipers), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City), Allan Kayiwa (SC Vipers)