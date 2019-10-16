Fifteen Nations will push for as many slots in the Africa Nations Championship finals (CHAN) over the weekend starting Friday.

Hosts Cameroon are the only team to confirm a place in the competition at the moment although Uganda, Zambia, Togo and Niger hold big first leg advantage.

North Zone

Morocco hosts Algeria with the latter targeting a score draw to reach the finals due in Cameroon early next year.

Morocco hosts the game on Saturday in Berkene eager to utilise home advantage after drawing goalless in the first leg in Algers.

Tunisia will hope to hold on to their 1-0 first leg advantage when they visit Libya in Sale.

West A Zone

Mauritania and hosts Mali face off in Bamako with either targeting victory to advance after the first leg ended in a goalless draw.

Mauritania will qualify for the finals in case they pull off a score stalemate.

Guinea host Senegal in Conakry seeking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Dakar.

West B Zone

Burkina Faso, Niger and Togo will need to avoid defeats against Ghana, Ivory Coast and Nigeria respectively to reach the finals.

Togo stunned the local Super Eagles 4-1 in the reverse fixture; Niger won 2-0 against Ivory Coast while Burkina Faso edged much fancied Ghana.

Central Zone

DR Congo won 2-0 against Central African Republic away and will now host the return leg in Kinshasa while the other game will see Congo host Equatorial Guinea.

The two sides drew in a four goal thriller in the reverse fixture with Congo the hosts this time round.

Central – East Zone

Uganda, Sudan and Rwanda need to consolidate their first leg advantages in order to qualify for the finals.

The trio host the return legs in their respective countries and are favourites to advance.

Uganda hold a 3-0 advantage over Burundi, Sudan won 1-0 away in Tanzania and Rwanda edged Ethiopia by the same score line in Addis Ababa.

South Zone

Zambia will be favourites at home against Eswatini at home after they won 1-0 away, Namibia host Madagascar eager to overturn a 1-0 deficit while Zimbabwe hold a 3-1 advantage over Lesotho who they visit over the weekend.

Fixtures

North Zone

19.10.2019 Berkane: Morocco vs Algeria (0-0)

20.10.2019 Sale: Libya vs Tunisia (0-1)

West A Zone

20.10.2019 Bamako: Mali vs Mauritania (0-0)

20.10.2019 Conakry: Guinea vs Senegal (0-1)

West B Zone

19.10.2019 Lagos: Nigeria vs Togo (1-4)

20.10.2019 Abidjan: Cote d’Ivoire vs Niger (0-2)

20.10.2019 Ouagadougou: Burkina Faso vs Ghana (1-0)

Central Zone

20.10.2019 Kinshasa: DR Congo vs Central African Republic (2-0)

20.10.2019 Brazzaville: Congo vs Equatorial Guinea (2-2)

Central-East Zone

18.10.2019 Omdurman: Sudan vs Tanzania (1-0)

19.10.2019 Kampala: Uganda vs Burundi (3-0)

19.10.2019 Kigali: Rwanda vs Ethiopia (1-0)

South Zone

19.10.2019 Lusaka: Zambia vs Eswatini (1-0)

19.10.2019 Windhoek: Namibia vs Madagascar (0-1)

20.10.2019 Maseru: Lesotho vs Zimbabwe (1-3)