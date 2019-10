Uganda Rugby Sevens will play Kenya Morans the first game of 2019 Safari Sevens at RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi.

The Cranes were drawn in Pool A alongside 2018 World Sevens Series champions South Africa, Kenya Morans and Burundi.

Pool B has the tournament defending champions Samurai International, South African side Western Province, Russian side Zastava, and Red Wailers, a side that has a collection of Kenya Cup players.

The Kenya A side, Shujaa, will play Blue Bulls, Russia Academy, and Zambia in Pool C as Spain, Zimbabwe, Seventise and Stanbic 7s champions KCB will tussle it out in Pool D.

Safari 7s Groups

Pool A:  South Africa, Uganda, Kenya Morans, Burundi

Safari 7s Fixtures | Friday, October 18

Uganda vs Morans 9.30am

South Africa vs Burundi 9.50am

Western Province vs Zastava 10.10am

Samurai vs Red Wailers 10.30am

Blue Bulls vs Russia Academy 10.50am

Shujaa vs Zambia 11.10am

Zimbabwe vs Seventise 11.30am

Spain vs KCB 11.50am

Uganda vs Burundi 12.20pm

South Africa vs Morans 12.40pm

Western Province vs Red Wailers 1pm

Samurai vs Zastava 1.20pm

Blue Bulls vs Zambia 1.40pm

Shujaa vs Russia Academy 2pm

Zimbabwe vs KCB 2.20pm

Spain vs Seventise 2.40pm

Morans vs Burundi 3.10pm

Zastava vs Red Wailers 3.30pm

Russia Academy vs Zambia 3.50pm

Seventise vs KCB 4.10pm

South Africa vs Uganda 4.30pm

Samurai vs Western Province 4.50pm

Shujaa vs Blue Bulls 5.10pm

Spain vs Zimbabwe 5.30pm

Rugby Sevens Team: Michael Wokorach (C), Pius Ogena, Kevin Keremundu, Solomon Okia, William Nkore, Desire Ayera, Ian Munyani, Joseph Aredo, Nobert Okeny, Adrian Kasito, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, and Timothy Odong