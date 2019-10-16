The Uganda Premier League Secretariat has confirmed rescheduling of eight fixtures.

The adjustments have been mainly made to cater for fixtures that where not played as Uganda Cranes prepared to face Kenya in the international friendly as well as KCCA’s participation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The affected teams include KCCA, Vipers, Kyetume, SC Villa, URA, Vipers, Onduparaka, Bul and Proline.

“The UPL Secretariat postponed M#19 Maroons FC Vs KCCA FC , M#21 Vipers SC Vs BUL FC, Onduparaka FC Vs Vipers SC and Kyetume FC Vs Proline FC to allow the Uganda Cranes travel for the International friendly match with Kenya and CHAN preparation….,” read part of the statement signed by CEO Bernard Bainamani.

The above matches have been rescheduled as follows:

22nd October 2019 Ø M#19 Maroons FC Vs KCCA FC, Luzira Prisons Grounds-Luzira (4:30pm)

M#21 Vipers SC Vs BUL FC, St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka TV.

M#31 Kyetume FC Vs Proline FC, Mandela National Stadium-Namboole (4:30pm) 26th October 2019

M#29 Onduparaka FC Vs Vipers SC, Green Light Stadium-Arua (3:00pm) Live on Sanyuka TV.

Meanwhile, KCCA FC will be playing in the TOTAL CAF CONFEDERATION CUP on the 27 October 2019 at home (1st Leg) and on the 3rd November away (2nd Leg).

Accordingly the following matches have been postponed to allow KCCA FC time to prepare.

M# 73 Mbarara City FC Vs KCCA FC,

M# 81 KCCA FC Vs SC Villa M# 94 Proline FC Vs KCCA FC.

Relatedly with the above postponements, the following fixtures have been adjusted.

M#77 SC Villa Vs URA FC that was to be played on Tuesday 29th October 2019 has been rescheduled and will be played on Friday 1st November 2019 , Mandela National Stadium-Namboole @4:00pm TV

M#79 Kyetume FC Vs Vipers SC that was to be played on Wednesday 30th October 2019 has been rescheduled and will be played on Tuesday 29th October 2019 , Mandela National Stadium-Namboole @4:00 TV.

The league is currently in the break as preparations for the international game against Burundi in the Chan 2020 qualifiers take centre stage.