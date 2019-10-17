FUFA Big League 2019/2020

Match Day 1 (Thursday, October 17, 2019 Games):

Paidha Black Angels Vs Kataka – Barokoro Stadium, Zombo

Katwe United Vs Light SS – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Kiboga Young Vs MYDA – CRO San Siro Stadium, Mbale

Ndejje University Vs Nyamityobora – Arena of Vision, Ndejje University – Luweero

Water Vs Kigezi Home Boyz – Luzira Prisons Stadium

Dove Vs UPDF – Katushabe Play ground, Masindi

The 2019/2020 FUFA Big League officially kicks off on Thursday, October 17, 2019 with six games.

West Nile based Paidha Black Angels take on Kataka at the Bar Okoro Stadium in Zombo district.

Paidha Black Angels will be led by Robert Kakanga as their head coach Richard Tamale Kiwanuka is surviving a suspension over alleged disrespect to the club top managers.

For starters, Paidha Black Angels, christened as the “Blacks” were relegated from the top tier league last season after unsatisfactory performances on the field of play dogged by administrative and technical glitches.

WE ARE DETERMINED TO HAVE A GREAT START TO THE SEASON. WE HAVE HAD GOOD PREPARATIONS WHERE WE ALSO PLAYED A SERIES OF FRIENDLY MATCHES. THERE ARE GOOD NEW PLAYERS. Robert “Kaka” Kakanga, Coach Paidha Black Angels

In other games, newly promoted Katwe United, an entity coached by the legendary Uganda Cranes star boy Hassan “Figo” Mubiru will entertain Light SS at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in the heart of Kampala city.

KAWOWO SPORTS Katwe United Team

Kiboga Young, under new management in Mbale will take on another new side MYDA at the CRO San Siro Stadium in the Eastern Uganda mountaineous distruct of Mbale.

Former Uganda Premier League sides, Ndejje University and Nyamityobora, both relegated last season will lock horns at the former’s fortress – Arena of Vision, inside Ndejje University in Luweero district.

Elsewhere, Water Football Club shall entertain newly re-branded Kigezi Home Boyz (formerly Kabale Sharp) at the lake side Prisons Prisons Stadium in Luzira town.

At the Katushabe play ground in Masindi, home side Dove will face army side UPDF.

On Friday, Dove All Stars shall face Bukedea Town Council at the Barokoro stadium in Zombo.

Meanwhile, match day one will climax on Saturday with one game as Mark Twinamatisko’s Kitara takes on New Villa from Kasese at the Kigaya play ground in Hoima.

The FUFA Big League is the second tier division in the country. Three clubs shall be promoted to the Uganda Premier League at the climax of the season in May 2020.

Last season, the three promoted clubs were Proline, Kyetume and Wakiso Giants.

Other games:

Friday, October 18: Dove All Stars Vs Bukedea Town Council – Barokoro, Zombo