FUFA Big League 2019-20 | Match day 1 – Thursday, Results:

Paidha Black Angels 1-1 Kataka (*Washed out after 39 minutes, to be continued on Friday morning at 10 AM)

Kataka (*Washed out after 39 minutes, to be continued on Friday morning at 10 AM) Katwe United 1-0 Light SS

Light SS Kiboga Young 0-1 MYDA

MYDA Ndejje University 2-1 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Water 1-2 Kigezi Home Boyz

Kigezi Home Boyz Dove 0-1 UPDF

Abdul Wasswa Ssemwogerere scored the lone goal as debutants Katwe United Football Club piped visiting Light Secondary School during a FUFA Big League contest played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Thursday.

The defender struck from over 40 yards away from goal with a long range shot that kissed the cross bar before bouncing over the white chalked goal area into the net.

The decisive moment of the game arrived in the 73rd minute after a well contested opening half where either sides threatened.

A few minutes after Katwe United’s goal, Allan Tebusweke was denied by the post in what would have been the second strike for the hosts.

Also, Twaha Lubega had a shot kiss the crossbar in the 38th minute of the opening stanza.

Severe rains that engulfed the Lugogo area in the final 20 minutes were endured by either team players and many fans in the open spaces dispersed to seek shelter.

This was the first victory for Katwe United in the second tier league since being promoted last season from the third division (Kampala region).

Head coach Hassan “Figo” Mubiru, who fielded only 13 players because of licence issues now turns focus to their next game, away against Masindi based Doves.

THE WIN AGAINST LIGHT SS GAVE US A VERY GOOD FOUNDATION FOR THE ENTIRE SEASON AND WILL ALWAYS BUILD ON IT FOR BETTER RESULTS IN THE UPCOMING GAMES. Hassan “Figo” Mubiru, Katwe United Head Coach

Doves fell 1-0 at their Katushabe fortress to visiting army side UPDF, courtesy of Denis Ssekitoleko’s goal.

In other games, the contest between Paidha Black Angels and Mbale’s Kataka remains unsolved after being washed off in the 39th minute because of severe rains.

By the time of the abandonment, the scores were tied one goal apiece.

Elsewhere, newcomers MYDA shocked rebranded Kiboga Young 1-0 at the CRO San Siro stadium in Mbale.

Ndejje University condemned visiting Nyamityobora 2-1 at the Arena of Visions in Luweero.

Water fell 2-1 to visiting Kigezi Home Boyz in a duel played at the Prisons stadium, Luzira.

Isa Kitenda gave Water FC the lead. The visitors Kigezi Home Boyz recovered scoring through Hassan Kakuru and Rashid “Kudra” Matovu to grad maximum points.

Next Games:

Friday will see two games being played. First, will be the continuation of the abandoned Paidha Black Angels and Kataka match starting from the 45th minute in the morning (10 AM).

Then, Dove All Stars shall face Bukedea Town Council at the Barokoro stadium in Zombo at 4 PM.

Match day one will climax on Saturday with one game as Mark Twinamatisko’s Kitara takes on New Villa from Kasese at the Kigaya play ground in Hoima.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the Uganda Premier League at the climax of the season in May 2020.

Other games:

Friday, October 18: Dove All Stars Vs Bukedea Town Council – Barokoro, Zombo

Saturday, October 19: Kitara Vs New Villa – Kigaya Play ground, Hoima

Team Line Ups:

Katwe United XI:

Eric Daira (G.K), Emmanuel Asiku, Nicholas Ssendiisa, Abdul Wasswa Ssemwogerere, Twaha Lubega, Saul Ssemwanga, Moses Shafic, Reagan Mukwaya (Captain), Alex Katumba, Allan Tebusweke, Michael Lubowa

Substitutes: Ronald Seku, Denis Lwetute, Kimezze

Light SS XI:

Joshua Okwaput (G.K), Baron Odongo, Patrick Matovu, John Paul Otim, Steven Oriokot, Walter Apuri, Paul Elias Oonyu, Augustine Akoch, Lawrence Olaboro, Paul Opeduni, Isaac Paul Odeke