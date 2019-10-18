CHAN 2020 Qualifiers:

Saturday, 19th October 2019:

Uganda Cranes Vs Burundi (Uganda leads 3-0 on aggregate)

*At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

With a day left to the return leg of the Championship of African Nations (Chan) 2020 qualifier against Burundi, the Uganda Cranes team eventually entered residential camp at the Sky Hotel in Naalya, Kampala.

Twenty five players reported to camp as the team fine tunes their preparations for the Saturday game where Uganda has an upper hand with a 3-0 advantage.

Only midfielder Kirizestom Ntambi of Wakiso Giants was omitted from the team that entered camp because of a road accident suffered on Thursday morning.

The team will conduct their final session on Friday morning (9 AM) at Lugogo before the coach in charge (Abdallah Mubiru) will conduct a press conference.

Meanwhile, Burundi is expected to arrive in Uganda on Friday.

Uganda Cranes has a 3-0 advantage following the comprehensive victory recorded in Bujumbura three weeks ago.

Viane Ssekajugo, Mustafa Kizza and Muzamiru Mutyaba scored the goals away.

Mutyaba is out injured and will therefore miss the game in Kampala.

The winner on aggregate will qualify for the final tournament that will be hosted by Cameroon in 2020.

Uganda Cranes has played at the previous four Chan final tournaments in Sudan (2011), South Africa (2014), Rwanda (2016) and lately Morocco (2018).

Chan is a tournament exclusively reserved for the locally based players plying their trade in the respective domestic leagues.

The tournament is now held every even years, alternating with the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Morocco is the reigning champion of the tournament.

The Full Squad: