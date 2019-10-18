In a bid to attain their desired success targets, Eastern regional entity Gaddafi Football Club has opted for the experienced legs of a couple of players.

The club which was founded in 2017 is set to play in the third tier Eastern region league that will kick off in early November 2019.

On Friday, 18th October 2019, management of Gaddafi FC launched their squad for the season at Speke Courts Restaurant in Jinja town.

Some of the experienced players include goalkeeper Paul Mujampani, formerly at BUL, Blaise Nkolo (formerly at Kansai Plascon), Isaac Muyanga (KCCA), Constantine Nalumoso (Jinja Municipal Council Hippos), Ibrahim Massa (Jinja Municipal Council Hippos), Sharif Ziraba (Wakiso Giants) and Mark Bamukyaye (formerly at Busoga United and Kyetume), among others.

Bakali Magumba is the overall team captain. Magumba will be deputized by Ronald Bithum and Blaise Nkolo.

Michael Ssebagala, the head coach believes that teamwork and dedicated service from the players will drive the club towards achieving the set target of qualifying to the FUFA Big League.

“We have assembled the team with a number of good signings. The target as already set by the club top management is qualification to the FUFA Big League. We shall all work for that target” Ssebagala attested.

Ssebagala will be assisted by Salim Lubowa Munoga with Benson Wandera as the goalkeeping coach.

Retired Col. Ivan Makumbi Lwanyagga, the club patron is impressed about the club’s gradual progress from the fifth division upto their current third division status.

Lwanyagga pledged continued support to the club from the main sponsors – Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), also calling up full backing of the civilian community.

I AM IMPRESSED BY THE LEVEL OF COMMITMENT AND PERFORMANCE BY GADDAFI FOOTBALL CLUB. WE ARE BASED WITHIN THE GADDAFI BARRACKS. AS UPDF, WE HAVE EXCELLENT RELATIONS WITH THE CIVILIANS. IT IS A BLEND OF THE UPDF AND THE CIVILIANS. SUPPORT US IN EVERY WAY POSSIBLE. EVERYONE NEEDS TO GET COMMITTED TO THEIR ROLES AS PLAYERS, TECHNICAL AND ADMINISTRATORS. Retired Col Ivan Makumbi Lwanyagga, Gaddafi FC Patron

Majority of the senior players were given handsome tokens as sign-on fees with all the players assured of monthly salaries and good allowances.

Players:

Leaders:

Bakali Magumba (Captain), Ronald Bithum (Assistant Captain), Blaise Nkolo (Assistant Captain 2)

Goalkeepers: Paul Mujampani, Fortunate Okello

Others:

Isaac Muyanga, Sserwadda Naziro, Ibrahim Masa, Sharif Ziraba, Umaru Kyeyune, Ronald Obele, Yakuti Mandela, Hamisi Katerekera, Constantine Nalumoso, Derick Kisige, Farahan Ekinaidhanga, Devis Bukoma, Jesse Kajuba, Brian Muzuni, Phesto Wanyama, Ivan Waako, Mark Bamukyaye, Faisal Muwanika, David Talengera

Officials: