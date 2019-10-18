Abdu Lumala will be hoping Pyramids FC get past Tanzania’s Young Africans if he is to get a chance to play club continental football this season.

The Ugandan international missed the preliminary rounds of the competition due to lack of CAF licence for the competition and continues to sit out for the play off ties.

“It’s frustrating that I can’t play on the continent at the moment,” Lumala told Kawowo Sports. “Its sad watching from a distance at this level but hopefully, we make the group stages and I feature,” he added.

Pyramids must negotiate past Young Africans, home to Ugandan playmaker Juma Balinya with the Tanzania side hosting the first leg in Dar es Salaam on October 27 and the return leg on November 3 in Cairo.

If Sebastien Desabre’s side win the tie on aggregate, they will have a chance to register Lumala for the competition.