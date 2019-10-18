FUFA Big League 2019-20 | Match day 1 – Thursday, Results:

Paidha Black Angels 1-1 Kataka (*Washed out after 39 minutes, to be continued on Friday morning at 10 AM)

Katwe United 1-0 Light SS

Kiboga Young 0-1 MYDA

Ndejje University 2-1 Nyamityobora

Water 1-2 Kigezi Home Boyz

Dove 0-1 UPDF

Heavy rains on Thursday forced the premature abandonment of a FUFA Big League match between West Nile based Paidha Black Angels and Mbale’s Kataka at the Barokoro stadium in Zombo district.

Only 39 minutes had been played with the scores between the two clubs tied at one goal apiece.

Captain Dickens “Diarra” Okwi had scored in the 20th minute to give the home side an early lead.

The joy was however short-lived as the visitors found the equalizer a few moments later.

Severe rains then took over to leave the ground flooded, hampering the easy flow of the ball.

Efforts to drain the playing surface were futile and the referee had no option than to call off play.

Continuation of the last 6 minutes in the first half as well as the last 45 minutes of the second stanza will take place on Friday morning, kicking off at 10 AM.

Courtesy Paidha Black Angels coach Robert “Kaka” Kakanga joined hands to drain the flooded Barokoro in vain before the abandonment of the match

we have to condition the bodies of the players afresh. we still have the chance to win that game at home. we pray the field improves by the time of kick off at 10 am Robert Kaka Kakanga, Coach, Paidha Black Angels

Courtesy Volunteers and Paidha Black Angels officials help to drain the flooded surface in vain

Meanwhile, newcomers MYDA and Katwe United were on a winning debut in the FUFA Big League.

MYDA overcame Kiboga Young 1-0 at the CRO San Siro play ground in Mbale.

Katwe United were also 1-0 winners against visiting Light SS during another rain laden match held at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Defender Abdul Wasswa Ssemwogerere scored the day’s goal that inspired Katwe United, a club coached by former Uganda Cranes striker Hassan “Figo” Mubiru.

At the Prisons Stadium, Luzira, Water squandered their lead to fall 2-1 at home to visiting Kigezi Home Boyz.

Meanwhile, UPDF beat Dove 1-0 at the Katushabe play ground with Denis Ssekitoleko scoring the lone strike.

Besides the continued match in the morning (between Paidha Black Angels and Kataka), the Barokoro ground will host another game in the afternoon.

Dove All Stars play host to Bukedea Town Council at the Barokoro stadium in Zombo at 4 PM on Friday.

On Saturday, Mark Twinamatisko’s Kitara will face New Villa from Kasese at the Kigaya play ground in Hoima.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the Uganda Premier League at the climax of the season in May 2020.

