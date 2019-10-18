The dates for this year’s CAF Super Cup remains a mystery but not the host country.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have announced that this year’s edition between Champions League winners Tunisia’s Esperance de Tunis and Confederations Cup champions will be played in Qatar.

The Egyptian side, coached by former Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin Micho Sredojevic won the CAF Confederation Cup in May after edging Morocco’s RS Berkane in penalties.

Esperance were declined CAF Champions League winners by CAF following a controversial final against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

According to Egypt’s online publication, Kingfut.com, Sheho Deco the CAF club competitions committee member confirmed that there is a three-year agreement between the continental association and Qatar to host the Super Cup final.

The last time the game was played in Qatar; Wydad Casablanca beat TP Mazembe 1-0 to win the cup.