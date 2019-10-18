Gaddafi Football Club’s head coach Michael Ssebagala has clearly outlined their prime target as securing a slot in the FUFA Big League.

Addressing the media during the club’s official unveiling of the 2019 – 2020 squad, Ssebagala hinted on the need to work collectively as players, members of the technical team, administrators and the fans towards achieving the set target.

We have prepared well and signed some experienced players. The objective is one – to qualify for the FUFA Big League next season. This will take teamwork from all the players, management, fellow technical members and the fans. Michael Ssebagala, Head Coach Gaddafi FC

The club brought on board a couple of players with vast experience; many having played in the top tier Uganda Premier League and others in the second division FUFA Big League.

Some of the club’s top guns signed include; Bakali Magumba, Ronald Bithum, Blaise Nkolo, goalkeeper Paul Mujampani, Isaac Muyanga, Sserwadda Naziro, Ibrahim Masa, Sharif Ziraba, Umaru Kyeyune, Ronald Obele, Yakuti Mandela, Hamisi Katerekera, Constantine Nalumoso, Derick Kisige, Farahan Ekinaidhanga, Devis Bukoma, Jesse Kajuba, Brian Muzuni, Phesto Wanyama, Ivan Waako, Mark Bamukyaye, Faisal Muwanika and David Talengera.

Gaddafi FC was founded in 2017 and in that very year they played in the fifth division, qualifying for the fourth division the subsequent season.

Last year, they made the grade from the fourth division to third tier (Eastern region).

Other technical members:

Ssebagala is assisted by Salim Lubowa Munoga. The goalkeeping coach is Benson Wandera whilst the team doctor is Afande Julius Muto.

The Eastern region league will kick off in early November 2019.

Players:

Leaders:

Bakali Magumba (Captain), Ronald Bithum (Assistant Captain), Blaise Nkolo (Assistant Captain 2)

Goalkeepers: Paul Mujampani, Fortunate Okello

Others:

Isaac Muyanga, Sserwadda Naziro, Ibrahim Masa, Sharif Ziraba, Umaru Kyeyune, Ronald Obele, Yakuti Mandela, Hamisi Katerekera, Constantine Nalumoso, Derick Kisige, Farahan Ekinaidhanga, Devis Bukoma, Jesse Kajuba, Brian Muzuni, Phesto Wanyama, Ivan Waako, Mark Bamukyaye, Faisal Muwanika, David Talengera

Officials: