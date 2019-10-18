Time immemorial, Institutional clubs have always been the bench mark of many football leagues world over.

Many football clubs whose foundation is deeply rooted with a background and full support inclined from big corporate companies, organizations to state owned agencies have always bore fruits of self-sustainability.

The Ugandan case studies are many with clubs as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Maroons, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), BUL, Police all plying their trade in the top tier Uganda Premier League.

The divisions below the Uganda Premier League also have a couple of institutional teams like the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Kansai Plascon, Young Simba and now the fast rising Gaddafi Football Club.

For starters, Gaddafi FC is based in Jinja Municipality and features in the Eastern region league.

Christened as “The Soldier Boyz”, they are based in Gaddafi Barracks, a military facility for the national keeping force, UPDF.

This club was founded in the year 2017 and featured in the fifth division.

In just one season, they made the grade to the fourth division where they attained promotion to their current division.

The club patron is retired Col. Ivan Makumbi Lwanyagga who believes that they have the full backing of the UPDF financially, morally and otherwise.

I am impressed by the level of commitment and performance by Gaddafi Football Club. We are based within the Gaddafi Barracks. As UPDF, we have excellent relations with the civilians. It is a blend of the UPDF and the civilians. Support us in every way possible. Everyone needs to get committed to their roles as players, technical and administrators. Retired Col. Ivan Makumbi Lwanyagga, Gaddafi FC Patron

Club President Afande Edwin Ochieng calls for discipline and teamwork if the club is to attain is prime objective of playing in the Uganda Premier League.

We shall make sure we make the presence felt all over the UPDF. Exercising fairness and fair-play in football. As soldiers, we preach discipline at all times and shall continue. I appreciate so much the CEO for the great work undertaken Afande Edwin Ochieng, Gaddafi FC President

Already, the club has successfully undergone through the crucial FUFA club licensing procedure as testified by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ronald Kitakulwe.

“We have done all the necessary paperwork and registered in the FUFA and FIFA systems” Ronald Kitakulwe noted.

Ahead of the kick off for the 2019 – 2020 season, the team has already officially unveiled the 24 players that will be licenced, the technical, administrative and support staff.

Club leaders:

Experienced player Bakali Magumba is the team captain.

Magumba is assisted by Ronald Bithum and Blaise Nkolo as the assistant captain.

The club’s head coach is Michael Ssebagala, assisted by Salim Lubowa Munoga.

Gaddafi Football Club will compete in the third division Eastern Regional League to vie for a slot in the second tier FUFA Big League.

Players:

Leaders:

Bakali Magumba (Captain), Ronald Bithum (Assistant Captain), Blaise Nkolo (Assistant Captain 2)

Goalkeepers: Paul Mujampani, Fortunate Okello

Others:

Isaac Muyanga, Sserwadda Naziro, Ibrahim Masa, Sharif Ziraba, Umaru Kyeyune, Ronald Obele, Yakuti Mandela, Hamisi Katerekera, Constantine Nalumoso, Derick Kisige, Farahan Ekinaidhanga, Devis Bukoma, Jesse Kajuba, Brian Muzuni, Phesto Wanyama, Ivan Waako, Mark Bamukyaye, Faisal Muwanika, David Talengera

Officials: